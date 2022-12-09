Whacky Research Claim of the Day: Paramount Plus Provides the Best Value in Subscription Streaming, Ampere Analysis Says

Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney advertising president Rita Ferro said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future,” Ferro said.
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space
Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Netflix Boss Already Has Plans For How Its Ad-Based Subscriptions Will Change
Ted Sarandos explained that Netflix has some ideas for how the ad-based subscriptions will evolve.
TechRadar
Best streaming deals December 2022: current live offers on Paramount Plus, Showtime, and more
There's no better time to ensure you're signed up to the right streaming service for you. As we head into the wintry, colder months, curling up on the couch in front of a good movie or TV show is the chosen pastime for many. And luckily for you, there are plenty of great streaming deals across some of the most popular platforms.
Amazon Could Spin Off Prime Video
For years there has been speculation that Amazon might be broken into pieces. One reason is that Amazon is worth more than the sum of its pieces to shareholders. The other is that the federal government might force the divestiture of one or more divisions because of antitrust concerns. Recently, the guessing game has been […]
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
CNBC
CBS-owned stations added to free, rapidly growing local news streaming service VUit
Local news streaming platform VUit reached a deal to add content from CBS's 13 owned and operated local news channels, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Founded by streaming technology firm Syncbak, VUit is a free, ad-supported option for local news and events that's seen its...
Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service. Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.
nexttv.com
WBD Completes One of the More Costly 360s in TMT History with HBO Max's Return to Amazon Prime Video Channels
The move for app independence caused a tech war with Amazon that significantly stunted HBO Max's growth. And to think it was all for nothing. Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday announced that the premium $14.99-a-month version of HBO Max will return to the Amazon Prime Video Channels marketplace in the U.S., reversing an extraction that cost the subscription streaming service dearly in its first 30 months on the market.
nexttv.com
Register for Free to Our First 'Next TV Power Hour' Virtual Discussion: 'TiVo on The Gateway to The Connected Home'
Next TV's new sponsored webinar series features Xperi product chief Geir Skaaden talking about the competitive TVOS market with Next TV Editor Daniel Frankel on Thursday at 2 p.m. EST. Click here to register for this free live virtual discussion today. Across Europe, North America and other regions, technology and...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Paramount CEO on Streaming Profitability Push: “It Takes a Little While”
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish says his studio is increasingly focused on its fast-expanding streaming model to compete against market leaders Netflix and Disney, but has yet to declare when Paramount+ and Pluto TV will be as profitable as CBS once was on its own as a cable TV juggernaut. “We’ve always built this with the idea of building a real business and profitability in mind and will continue to make headway on that in 2023,” Bakish told the UBS Global TMT Conference during a session that was webcast. More from The Hollywood ReporterCan Pluto TV's Expansion Be Powered by...
nexttv.com
Why HBO Max Returned, Hat in Hand, to Amazon Channels (Bloom)
HBO’s return to channels shows that what made sense just 30 months ago in go-go 2020 doesn’t anymore in the suddenly cash-strapped streaming biz. What a difference a couple of years makes. Also, what does that difference say about this current oh-so-messy transitional state of streaming video?. If...
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Netflix as Top Dog in Streaming Struggle
Netflix, which teased its would-be streaming rivals for losing billions while it’s in the (Orange is the New) Black, gained a new supporter on Wall Street as Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded it to “overweight” from “equal weight.”. “Our deep dive into Netflix sees content...
Engadget
Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase
Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
Comments / 0