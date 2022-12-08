Texas Charitable Foundation announces $800,000 grant to Tyler nonprofit Breckenridge Village
Big changes are slated for residential nonprofit Breckenridge Village, which will soon receive an $800,000 grant for the much-needed installation of a water main for the new Douglas R. Mehling II Center.
“After evaluating multiple options, including building our own water system, ultimately the most cost-effective solution was to work with the City of Tyler and expand infrastructure,” said Breckenridge Village Executive Director Chelsea Owens.
