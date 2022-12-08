Read full article on original website
This Nintendo Switch OLED deal bags you a free copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit worth £99.99
Mario fans, zip up your plumber’s suit. You’ll want to race out to get this Nintendo Switch OLED deal that’s dropped just in time for Christmas. Having launched just over a year ago, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the ground-breaking console, in our opinion. It features a larger OLED display with brighter colours and a sturdier kickstand, making it more fun to play on the go than ever before.Between now and Saturday 31 December, Nintendo is giving away a free copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (which usually costs £99.99) with every purchase of the gaming giant’s...
Gamespot
Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On 2022 Games And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday behind us, it's time to start assessing purchases and filling in any lingering gaps before the holidays--which are just a few short weeks away. Though most of the stellar PS5 deals from Black Friday are gone, you can still save on a bunch of PlayStation 5 games and accessories. We've rounded up the best PS5 deals available this week. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on your list, we think there will be at least one deal for you here.
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to abate. While the PS5 restock situation has improved in recent months ahead of the Christmas rush, it’s still rare to find a console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the PS5 in a bundle, though we have spotted...
The Ending to 'Crisis Core: -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion' Brings New Life to Zack's Greatest Moment
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. The release of Crisis Core: -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion brings new life to the original PSP classic. The game is a stunning remaster that could easily be mistaken for a remake with its numerous gameplay and quality-of-life improvements.
Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?
It's 2016. Visionary game director Hideo Kojima takes the stage at E3 in his first appearance since his controversial departure from Konami. He greets his legions of fans with a game trailer featuring Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Norman is naked on a beach whilst cradling a baby as five mysterious figures float above a shoreline littered with dead sea creatures. He calls this game Death Stranding and leaves gamers to try and parse what any of that was supposed to mean.
Digital Trends
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event offers holiday deals on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and Oculus
Get a cheap Xbox Series S, Oculus Quest 2 bundle, or Switch OLED as part of Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event
Leveling up in 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' Is (Almost) Entirely by Chance
If you're still eagerly anticipating the arrival of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, there's still another FFVII experience to help whet your appetite and provide a much-needed recap to boot. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a stunning remaster of the 2007 PSP game that features a number of gameplay overhauls to make it feel like a brand-new title. The game follows the origins of SOLDIER operative Zack Fair, who eventually crosses paths with FFVII protagonist Cloud Strife.
'Forspoken' Teases a Story Worth Considering (EXCLUSIVE)
Video game developer Square Enix has been incredibly busy with all of its new projects: between the upcoming releases of Crisis Core Reunion, Octopath Traveller II, and the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI, it's easy to say the studio and publisher has its hands full. But beyond these continuations of previously...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G
Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
When you can play GTA Online's Los Santos Drug War
Start playing GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update as soon as possible with this guide
Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles
Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
game-news24.com
Next Microsoft Game will be working for a long time
Xbox fans were disappointed that Microsoft was unavailable at The Game Awards. However, VP Aaron Greenberg reassured them there’s a lot, and that it will soon be revealed. Among the projects Greenberg has hinted at are possibly two behemoths by Bethesda Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. Considering the number of years of dev time that presently exists, TES 6 is definitely a little old.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players have started uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been received like Marmite - for every player who loves it, there’s another who hates it. Some features have been going down great, no doubt - proximity chat has invited so much chaos to the game, and has led to some incredible moments happening (as well as some slightly evil ones).
aiexpress.io
Microsoft testing a new Windows 11 screen recorder so you can stop using the Xbox Game Bar
Higher late than by no means as they are saying: Microsoft is testing out a brand new display recording software to seize on-screen content material for Home windows 11. The long-awaited utility will make its house within the native Snipping Software. Previous to this, individuals would sometimes use the Xbox...
The Xbox Series S Offers Next-Gen Gaming With One Major Departure From the Series X
The naming convention for Xbox consoles is a little all over the place. Whereas PlayStation systems are typically numbered sequentially and Nintendo randomly struck gold with naming the Switch or even nonsense words like "Wii," Microsoft went from Xbox to Xbox 360. Then it went from 360 to Xbox One. Then it went from One to Xbox One X. And now in the ninth generation of gaming, there are two differently-named next-gen Xbox consoles on the market.
CNET
Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: How Google's Flagship Phones Have Changed, Spec by Spec
Google pulled back the curtain on the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the fall. After a thorough revamp with the Pixel 6 lineup last year, the Pixel 7 series offers minor upgrades rather than radical changes. That signature camera bar running across the width of the chassis...
Digital Trends
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
ETOnline.com
The Xbox Series S Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price to Gift The Gamer in Your Life This Christmas
Amazon is dropping a major Xbox Series S deal for the holidays. Right now, you can find the Xbox Series S at its lowest price and with holiday-themed packaging, so it is ready to put under the Christmas tree. The discount is part of Amazon's end-of-year deals. For a limited time, take $60 off the Xbox Series S with gorgeous graphics and an enormous game selection.
Distractify
