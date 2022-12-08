ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, PA

Lehigh Valley boys basketball: First player of the week and Top 10 rankings

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ak2LA_0jcQGUlY00
Emmaus' Will Barber tries to get past Allen's Adrian Figueroa in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday at Emmaus. Keith Groller/The Morning Call/TNS

The 2022-23 boys basketball season is just a few days old, but it already looks like the Whitehall High boys basketball team is following in the footsteps of the Zephyrs football team.

The Whitehall football team was picked to finish last in its division, but had a remarkable run that included wins over three district champs — Parkland, Allentown Central Catholic, and Delaware Valley — and ended up as District 11 5A champs with an 8-6 record and a spot in the state quarterfinals.

The basketball team was also picked sixth out of six teams in the EPC West. But these Zephyrs have also been a surprise with a lopsided win over Easton in the first game of the season followed by an overtime victory in the EPC opener at Allentown Central Catholic.

A key player in both victories was junior Luke Keppel, who is The Morning Call’s first boys basketball player of the week in the new season.

Keppel scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, in a 69-46 win over Easton and followed it up with 22 points, including 11 of 13 foul shooting, in a 49-43 win over the Vikings. He led the team with 38 3-pointers last season and was the second-highest scorer at 9.4 points per game.

“Luke Keppel is a leader for our team in the classroom, in the weight room, and on the basketball court,” Whitehall coach Jeff Jones said. “He is a junior co-captain who cares about being the best player he can be while making our team’s success his priority. Luke has a tremendous work ethic and is a gym rat. As coaches we have challenged him to take his game to the next level as a high school player and he has met those challenges to this point. We are excited to have Luke around for the next two seasons.”

Our first Top 10 rankings of the new season offer a mix of familiar faces and some new ones who are off to good starts:

10. Whitehall Zephyrs

Record: 2-0

Last year: 7-15

What’s next: Play Central Columbia Friday night in Bloomsburg tournament.

Comment: Whitehall’s off to an encouraging start with Keppel and AJ Hines leading the offense and the defense is holding teams in the 40s. There’s a long way to go, but remember, this team is counting on several football players who will be joining the mix. Once they’re in shape, the Zephs should be even stronger.

9. Palmerton Blue Bombers

Record: 2-0

Last year: 18-9

What’s next: Host Pen Argyl Friday night.

Comment: The Blue Bombers have lots of offensive weapons led by Matt Machalik and Brayden Hosier, but their defense has been impressive in allowing Lehighton and Northwestern Lehigh a combined 71 points in their first two wins.

8. Notre Dame-Green Pond Crusaders

Record: 2-1 entering a home game vs. Bangor Thursday night

Last year: 19-8

What’s next: Play at Palisades Monday night.

Comment: Even with the graduation of Brendan Boyle, Notre Dame continues to have plenty of offensive firepower. Through the first three games, Dainn Vassallo, Chase Marcks and Zach Rogers had combined for 12 3-pointers

7. Liberty Hurricanes

Record: 2-0

Last year: 11-12

What’s next: Host Northampton Friday night

Comment: Freshmen Jake Pukszyn and Blake Hargrove entered the season with high expectations and so far they have lived up to their billing with 64 points between them. Pukszyn has been especially outstanding at the foul line, making 17 of his first 20 free throw attempts.

6. Freedom Patriots

Record: 2-1

Last year: 10-13

What’s next: At Spring-Ford, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Comment: The Patriots didn’t have senior standout Nick Ellis in its 61-56 loss to Holy Redeemer at the Wilkes-Barre tournament. Freedom was originally supposed to play Allen Friday night, but instead, the Canaries will be in the Hershey Tip-Off Tournament, which has always been this weekend and was not changed although the PIAA schedule changed and games began last weekend. Freedom will host Allen on Dec. 22.

5. Emmaus Green Hornets

Record: 2-1

Last year: 16-8

What’s next: At Dieruff Friday night.

Comment: The Green Hornets have a big three on offense in Jametric Harris, Will Barber, and Dylan Darville but had too many fouls against Allen on defense. Their 1-3-1 zone bothered the Canaries in the second half on Tuesday and also cut down on the fouls committed.

4. Allentown Central Catholic Vikings

Record: 0-2

Last year: 21-6

What’s next: Play Berks Catholic at 5 p.m. Friday in an Exeter Showcase event.

Comment: Vikings coach Dennis Csensits wasn’t kidding when he said it may take time for his team to build chemistry and find a rhythm. The talent is there. It’s a matter of putting it together after some significant departures.

3. Executive Education Raptors

Record: 2-1

Last year: 14-8

What’s next: Host Abington Heights at 1;30 p.m. Saturday

Comment: It’s hard to imagine considering all the talent that graduated, but this Raptors team has a chance to be the best one in the five seasons of the program’s history. Gabe Hornberger, Rylan Muniz, and Moustapha Sanoh are all capable of 15-point performances each night and if Sanoh can stay out of foul trouble he figures to be one of the best defenders in the area.

2. Pocono Mountain West Panthers

Record: 3-0

Last year: 21-7

What’s next: At East Stroudsurg South Friday night

Comment: The Panthers are as good as advertised with senior guard and Kutztown commit Juju Pagan leading the way. They’ve been impressive in wins over Bethlehem Catholic, Notre Dame-Green Pond and East Stroudsburg North and are averaging 69 points per game.

1. Parkland Trojans

Record: 1-1

Last year: 21-8

What’s next: At Nazareth Friday night

Comment: Much like Executive and Pocono Mountain West, the Trojans have been what we thought they would be. There’s no shame in losing to a perennial PIAA power like Lower Merion in the opener. They bounced back with a 53-34 win over Northampton behind a 25-point effort by star Nick Coval, who made five 3-pointers.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday

On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mediafeed.org

Lehigh University will cost you this much

Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Easton Area High School students qualify for multi-state orchestra

Three Easton Area High School students ranked high enough in Pennsylvania to win spots with the All-East Orchestra. Roger Cabrera, Linus Dubischar and Jonathan You will perform with the National Association for Music Education All-East Orchestra, according to Easton Area High School music teacher Chris Ballentine. The orchestra represents 11 states, the District of Columbia and Europe, according to its website.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Part of Route 611 to remain closed for months

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — This is what PA 611, south of the Delaware Water Gap borough, looks like now. Barricaded with road closure signs. Last week's rock slide caused PennDOT to close the road to remove debris. While clearing the roads, they found more issues. “There's additional rock...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
WBRE

Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird

The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
insideradio.com

A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.

Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
JIM THORPE, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy