(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of west central and central Minnesota from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says that heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are all likely. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will also cause travel difficulties.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO