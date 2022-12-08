Read full article on original website
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
It’s the people’s money: But lawmakers disagree on what to do with it
(The Center Square) – Two of the top lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol say the state’s record $6 billion surplus is “the people’s money,” but they don’t agree on much else. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood sat down...
“ASK a TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has another segment of "Ask a Trooper." Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (one, five, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Winter storm to impact the area Tuesday into early Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of west central and central Minnesota from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says that heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are all likely. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will also cause travel difficulties.
