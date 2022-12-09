Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
After strong homestand, short-handed Nets aim to even score with Pacers
The last time the Brooklyn Nets were on the road, they showed a lack of poise in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Then, the Nets won six times on a season-high, seven-game homestand by demonstrating plenty of composure down the stretch. They hope their recent experience at closing games translates to another win Saturday night when they face the Pacers in Indianapolis, however they will find themselves extremely undermanned.
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Warriors-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
KRQE News 13
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100
WASHINGTON (AP)The Brooklyn Nets are rolling, and Kyrie Irving is only talking about their commitment to playing hard and stacking up wins. That’s hardly a coincidence. Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Irving had 24 and the well-rested Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night.
KRQE News 13
Bulls’ ‘Big Three’ set for clash with short-handed Mavs
The Chicago Bulls hope their version of the “Big Three” finally has arrived. DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine will look to send the Bulls to their second straight win on Saturday night when they host the short-handed Dallas Mavericks, who are playing without star Luka Doncic.
KRQE News 13
Pacers aim to up the effort vs. Heat
The Miami Heat open a four-game road swing on Monday when they travel to Indianapolis to face the high-scoring Indiana Pacers. Indiana, ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring through games played Saturday with 115.9 points per game, had its second-highest output of the season on Saturday versus the Brooklyn Nets.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KRQE News 13
Vaughn defends Nets decision to rest most of top rotation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP)First, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had to convince All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home Saturday night. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers against Indiana. In the end, it didn’t matter as they rallied to beat the Pacers 136-133.
KRQE News 13
Revived Spurs ready for test from Cavaliers
The San Antonio Spurs will look to add to their modest winning streak and get some of their walking wounded back in the rotation when they square off with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Spurs (8-18) head home after a quick but successful road jaunt, druing which they...
The Michael Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns MVP award
Jordan approved the design, one that symbolizes someone reaching for excellence, but did not want the statue to be of himself.
KRQE News 13
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
KRQE News 13
Baker’s World Series title among best sports moments of 2022
Dusty Baker’s run to a World Series title win was one of the several memorable sports stories in 2022, on and off the field. One of the most respected people in baseball, the one thing missing from Baker’s resume: a World Series ring as a manager. Baker finally...
