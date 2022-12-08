Read full article on original website
DARRYL SUTTER ON SATURDAY NIGHT'S OFFICIATING, 'YOU COME INTO TORONTO, YOU KNOW WHAT GOES ON'
In Calgary's Saturday night OT defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flames found themselves shorthanded six times, while the Leafs buried three powerplay goals; including Mitch Marner's game-winner in the extra frame. After the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was asked about his team taking six penalties. Uncharacteristically,...
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN MENTIONS THREE POSSIBLE CITIES FOR FUTURE NHL EXPANSION
In the last five years, the National Hockey League has expanded to 32 teams, with the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken being added. While the NHL is content with 32 teams for now, expansion could be coming a few years down the road. Last week, TSN's Chris Johnston mentioned...
MICHAEL PEZZETTA FIRED UP AFTER GETTING IN SOME GREAT SHOTS ON CONNOR MACKEY (VIDEO)
The Bell Centre in Montreal hosted a nice tilt Monday night as the Canadiens took on the Calgary Flames. With a little over 6 minutes left in the first, and the score tied 0-0, Montreal's Michael Pezzetta and Calgary's Connor Mackey decided to drop the gloves to see if they could inject some life into their teammates. It was a quick bout, with Mackey getting in the first good shot. However, Pezzetta would get in a couple, including one that got Mackey to drop to his knees momentarily. That got Pezzetta pumped, and he'd hype up the crowd after the referees separated the two combatants.
NHL player’s angry stick swing goes very wrong
Teammates occasionally run into each other in sports, but it’s stranger to see accidental teammate-on-teammate violence on the bench. That’s what happened in the NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators Saturday, though. There, Senators’ defenseman Thomas Chabot swung his stick in anger on the bench, seemingly looking to hit it against the back wall. Instead, he hit teammate Travis Hamonic:
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
PREDATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Nashville Predators have placed 2017 first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Tolvanen, 23, has been a mainstay in Nashville's lineup since the 2020-21 season. In 13 games this season, Tolvanen has four points...
COYOTES CEO SAYS ONE FAN LOST PART OF A FINGER DURING FAN BRAWL
Remember the fight from Saturday night's Coyotes-Bruins game? This one?. Well, according to Arizona CEO Xavier Gutierrez, one fan involved in the mayhem had part of a finger bitten off as a result. Yikes. *insert Alex Burrows joke here*
Wayne Rooney Reacts to Harry Kane’s Goal, PK Miss in England Loss
The former England star commended his ex-teammate after Kane tied his all-time national team scoring record.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEFENSEMAN LEAVES GAME AFTER AWKWARD COLLISION WITH TAYLOR HALL
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud left Sunday night's game against the Boston Bruins after an awkward collision with Taylor Hall. Clearly favoring his right leg, Whitecloud's reaction immediately afterwards is less than encouraging. Whitecloud did not return for the third period, nor is he expected to, leading many to...
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
CONNOR BEDARD HEADLINES CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECT GAME ROSTER
The Canadian Hockey League announced on Monday the 40 players that will participate at the upcoming CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Langley (British Columbia) in mid-January. 2023 projected first overall pick Connor Bedard headlines the list. The 17-year-old is having a very strong season as captain of the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.
JORDAN GREENWAY DISHES OUT ALL-TIME CHIRP TO DARNELL NURSE
In a weirdly budding rivalry, the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers have seen their recent matchups become much more heated. After the Wild controlled much of the play from last night's 2-1 win, forward Jordan Greenway unleashed an all-time chirp on Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse. Video of the incident can...
CANADIENS REPORTEDLY SHOWING INTEREST IN A CANUCKS FORWARD
The Vancouver Canucks will be one of the teams to keep an eye on leading up to the NHL's trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET on March 3rd. Two of their big name forwards, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat, are expected to be available and both could fetch the Canucks a decent return.
CANADA NAMES FINAL ROSTER FOR THE 2023 WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Earlier on Monday, Hockey Canada cut several players from their preliminary World Junior roster including Owen Beck, Zachary Bolduc, Jordan Dumais and Evan Nause. Just a few hours after axing those players, Canada named their final 22-man roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. In addition to the four mentioned above, goaltender William Rosseau, defencemen Carson Lambos, Ethan Samson as well as forwards Ryan Greene and Riley Kidney have all been cut and assigned to their respective junior clubs.
ERIC STAAL SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL AS A FLORIDA PANTHER (VIDEO)
For the first time since officially signing with the Florida Panthers, veteran forward Eric Staal has found the back of the net. During the second period of Sunday's game between Florida and Seattle, Staal was creeping into the low slot, when Colin White feeds him the puck and he puts it glove-side on Kraken netminder Martin Jones for his 442nd goal of his NHL career.
Bruins, Coyotes Fans Violently Brawl in the Stands
Bruins and Coyotes fans fought in the stands in a seriously violent brawl.
JAROMIR JAGR RETURNS TO PLAY IN CZECH EXTRALIGA FOR FIRST TIME IN EIGHT MONTHS
It was unclear if hockey fans would ever see Jaromir Jagr suit up again, but on Sunday, the 50-year-old returned to action for his club, Kladno, in the Czech Extraliga for the first time since April. As soon as Jagr stepped onto the ice for his first shift, it marked...
KRIS LETANG AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY'S GAME, LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AFTER SUFFERING STROKE
During his pre-game media briefing, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach shocked reporters and the hockey world when he said that defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision and is available to return to the lineup for their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Letang, 35, suffered a stroke...
ALEXEI KOVALEV ADMITS THAT SAKU KOIVU WAS DIFFICULT TO DEAL WITH AT FIRST
During a recent interview with George Laraque's radio show, former Montreal Canadiens sniper Alexei Kovalev admitted that, when he was traded to Montreal, it was initially difficult to deal with captain Saku Koivu. "I liked Saku. I mean he was definitely a not easy person to deal with," Kovalev told...
CANADIENS PROSPECT AMONG FOUR CUT FROM CANADA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
Following a weekend of practices and scrimmages against the U-Sports All-Star team, Hockey Canada has made their first cuts to their World Junior roster, including Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck. Along with Beck, St. Louis Blues 2022 first-round pick Zachary Bolduc and QMJHL leading scorer Jordan Dumais and...
