Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski promised to conduct a national search for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. He found the new guy just across the state line. The Boilermakers announced Tuesday they had hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their head coach less than a week after Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville. Walters’ formal introduction is scheduled for Wednesday. “From an early point in the search process, coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference,” Bobinski said in a statement. “His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor.” Walters was a finalist for this year’s Broyles Award, which goes to the Bowl Subdivision’s top assistant coach. He called plays for a defense that allowed the nation’s fewest points, second-fewest total yards and the second-fewest yards rushing in the Big Ten last season. The Illini went 8-4, holding opponents in seven wins to 10 or fewer points and to seven or fewer points in five wins.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO