Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
KRQE News 13
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100
WASHINGTON (AP)The Brooklyn Nets are rolling, and Kyrie Irving is only talking about their commitment to playing hard and stacking up wins. That’s hardly a coincidence. Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Irving had 24 and the well-rested Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night.
KRQE News 13
After strong homestand, short-handed Nets aim to even score with Pacers
The last time the Brooklyn Nets were on the road, they showed a lack of poise in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Then, the Nets won six times on a season-high, seven-game homestand by demonstrating plenty of composure down the stretch. They hope their recent experience at closing games translates to another win Saturday night when they face the Pacers in Indianapolis, however they will find themselves extremely undermanned.
KRQE News 13
Pacers aim to up the effort vs. Heat
The Miami Heat open a four-game road swing on Monday when they travel to Indianapolis to face the high-scoring Indiana Pacers. Indiana, ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring through games played Saturday with 115.9 points per game, had its second-highest output of the season on Saturday versus the Brooklyn Nets.
KRQE News 13
Revived Spurs ready for test from Cavaliers
The San Antonio Spurs will look to add to their modest winning streak and get some of their walking wounded back in the rotation when they square off with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Spurs (8-18) head home after a quick but successful road jaunt, druing which they...
KRQE News 13
Bulls’ ‘Big Three’ set for clash with short-handed Mavs
The Chicago Bulls hope their version of the “Big Three” finally has arrived. DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine will look to send the Bulls to their second straight win on Saturday night when they host the short-handed Dallas Mavericks, who are playing without star Luka Doncic.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KRQE News 13
Magic try to complete weekend sweep of Raptors
The Orlando Magic will be try to complete a two-game sweep of the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday, which would give them their first three-game winning streak of the season. The Magic beat the Raptors 113-109 Friday night to win their second straight game following a nine-game slide. The game...
KRQE News 13
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
KRQE News 13
Baker’s World Series title among best sports moments of 2022
Dusty Baker’s run to a World Series title win was one of the several memorable sports stories in 2022, on and off the field. One of the most respected people in baseball, the one thing missing from Baker’s resume: a World Series ring as a manager. Baker finally...
Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski promised to conduct a national search for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. He found the new guy just across the state line. The Boilermakers announced Tuesday they had hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their head coach less than a week after Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville. Walters’ formal introduction is scheduled for Wednesday. “From an early point in the search process, coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference,” Bobinski said in a statement. “His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor.” Walters was a finalist for this year’s Broyles Award, which goes to the Bowl Subdivision’s top assistant coach. He called plays for a defense that allowed the nation’s fewest points, second-fewest total yards and the second-fewest yards rushing in the Big Ten last season. The Illini went 8-4, holding opponents in seven wins to 10 or fewer points and to seven or fewer points in five wins.
Comments / 0