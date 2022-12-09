Read full article on original website
Bride Fuming After Groom Refuses to Kick Step-Sister Who Wore White Out of Wedding
A man shared that his wife is furious with him after he failed to "defend" her on their wedding day when his step-sister showed up to the ceremony in white. On Reddit, the man explained his step-sister showed up to their wedding ceremony wearing white, upsetting his bride. "I recently...
Man finds wife’s lost wedding ring among 20 tons of trash — thanks to a celery stalk
"One of the things he said was [inside] was celery stalks, and I could see a celery stalk sticking out the side of the bag," Senibaldi said.
Great British Bake Off star Rahul Mandal announces his wedding in India
Rahul Mandal, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2018, has announced he is getting married in India today (Sunday 4 December).The research scientist, 35, posted a video of himself wearing a traditional floral garland (mala) around his neck on Instagram.In the caption, he told his more than 397,000 followers that he and his soon-to-be wife are “very excited and a little nervous” about the big event.Mandal wrote: “I have something to announce. I am having my social wedding tomorrow. We both are very excited, and a little nervous. It will be a small wedding in India....
I'm a Celebrity's Boy George claims producers gave in to his demands after threatening to quit show
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Boy George has stated that he threatened to quit the latest series of the reality show multiple times unless he got his own way. The singer told The Sun that there were various things in the jungle that he was not happy about, and most of the time he got the producers to deal with his complaints.
Strictly Come Dancing reveals stars' emotional reactions to making final
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing's Monday night results show was an emotional one. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were sent home at the semi-finals stage a week before the final, but they weren't the only ones shedding a few tears. Carlos Gu and Molly Rainford and Hamza...
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
Woman Kicks Mother in Law With Two Broken Wrists Out of Her Wedding for Dress Mishap
A whopping 70% of people say that their in-laws have caused strain within their marriage. Not everyone is going to have the greatest relationship with their partner's parents, but people think one woman really started things off on the wrong foot on the day of her wedding.
Mollie King's father Stephen dies months after brain tumour diagnosis - just days after she welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Stuart Broad
Mollie King said she was 'heartbroken beyond words' as she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday. The former Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram to tell her fans of the sad news that her parent had died last week, just days after she welcomed her first baby daughter.
Bride Upset After Guests Leave Wedding Early
"I was upset, though I tried not to let it show because my husband was equally upset," recalled the bride.
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses
A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
New Mom Furious After Husband 'Abandons' Her and Baby for Wedding Abroad
Is there ever a justifiable reason for a father to take off without his wife and child?. Taking care of a newborn child is a challenge for anyone, and it's understandable why just about every parent would like to have a mini vacation to get away and unwind.
Man Furious After Wife Insists on Wearing ‘Wedding Dress’ to Cousin's Wedding
Weddings are a strange affair that often come with many rules that are sometimes hard to follow. Whether it's traditions or based on cultural preferences, there are a lot of little details that the average person can stumble on.
Mother Refuses to Attend Daughter's Wedding After Ex-Husband is Invited
Is it reasonable to expect divorced parents to be in the same room as one another?. Photo byPhoto by Jakob Owens on UnsplashonUnsplash. It can be a devastating event when a married couple decides to get divorced or separate. That said, in cases where the relationship was extremely toxic, separation may be a massive relief to one or both spouses.
Groom Reveals Secret Scandal On Bride During Wedding Ceremony
This groom has gone viral and once you find out why you are going to be shocked. Ian Young elected to stun the attendees at his wedding by sharing information about their initial meeting and we wonder how his bride felt when he decided to do so. Their wedding photographers...
"Narcissistic" Biological Father Is Invited to Daughter's Wedding Despite Mom and Him Having "Bad Blood"
The desire to maintain a relationship with one's biological parents is innate to the human species, and in most cases, this relationship is based on love and mutual respect for one another. On the other hand, as you are going to discover, there are situations in which a parent may go beyond the bounds of their influence and connection by expressing their expectations about how they would want things to happen during a wedding,
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa admits being "terrified" of June Brown
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has reflected on her years working alongside the late June Brown. The BBC soap have planned an emotional tribute to June in next week's episodes, after she passed away in April this year at the age of 95. Jacqueline, who is known for...
Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta criticises the show's editing
Celebs Go Dating's Sinitta has blasted the show's editing over social media. An on-and-off former girlfriend of Simon Cowell's for 20 years, it's suggested in the new series that the 'So Macho' singer is still in love with the music mogul— despite him having started a family with her close pal Lauren Silverman.
Strictly star Dianne Buswell unveils change to trademark red hair
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has unveiled a change to her trademark red hair. The professional dancer, who was partnered with Tyler West on this year’s series, showcased her new ‘candy cane’ look with a video on TikTok and Instagram, which has seen her add a streak of white to her hair.
Guy Pearce pokes fun at Neighbours finale after returning for 'last ever' episodes
Guy Pearce has joked about the Neighbours ‘finale’, following news that the Australian soap had been revived. Pearce reprised his role as Mike Young in July for what was originally the show’s last-ever episode, but Amazon Freevee announced last month that they would be rebooting the soap.
