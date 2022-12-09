ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great British Bake Off star Rahul Mandal announces his wedding in India

Rahul Mandal, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2018, has announced he is getting married in India today (Sunday 4 December).The research scientist, 35, posted a video of himself wearing a traditional floral garland (mala) around his neck on Instagram.In the caption, he told his more than 397,000 followers that he and his soon-to-be wife are “very excited and a little nervous” about the big event.Mandal wrote: “I have something to announce. I am having my social wedding tomorrow. We both are very excited, and a little nervous. It will be a small wedding in India....
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing reveals stars' emotional reactions to making final

Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing's Monday night results show was an emotional one. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were sent home at the semi-finals stage a week before the final, but they weren't the only ones shedding a few tears. Carlos Gu and Molly Rainford and Hamza...
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Mary Duncan

Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Attend Daughter's Wedding After Ex-Husband is Invited

Is it reasonable to expect divorced parents to be in the same room as one another?. Photo byPhoto by Jakob Owens on UnsplashonUnsplash. It can be a devastating event when a married couple decides to get divorced or separate. That said, in cases where the relationship was extremely toxic, separation may be a massive relief to one or both spouses.
12tomatoes.com

Groom Reveals Secret Scandal On Bride During Wedding Ceremony

This groom has gone viral and once you find out why you are going to be shocked. Ian Young elected to stun the attendees at his wedding by sharing information about their initial meeting and we wonder how his bride felt when he decided to do so. Their wedding photographers...
Abby Joseph

"Narcissistic" Biological Father Is Invited to Daughter's Wedding Despite Mom and Him Having "Bad Blood"

The desire to maintain a relationship with one's biological parents is innate to the human species, and in most cases, this relationship is based on love and mutual respect for one another. On the other hand, as you are going to discover, there are situations in which a parent may go beyond the bounds of their influence and connection by expressing their expectations about how they would want things to happen during a wedding,
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa admits being "terrified" of June Brown

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has reflected on her years working alongside the late June Brown. The BBC soap have planned an emotional tribute to June in next week's episodes, after she passed away in April this year at the age of 95. Jacqueline, who is known for...
digitalspy.com

Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta criticises the show's editing

Celebs Go Dating's Sinitta has blasted the show's editing over social media. An on-and-off former girlfriend of Simon Cowell's for 20 years, it's suggested in the new series that the 'So Macho' singer is still in love with the music mogul— despite him having started a family with her close pal Lauren Silverman.
digitalspy.com

Strictly star Dianne Buswell unveils change to trademark red hair

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has unveiled a change to her trademark red hair. The professional dancer, who was partnered with Tyler West on this year’s series, showcased her new ‘candy cane’ look with a video on TikTok and Instagram, which has seen her add a streak of white to her hair.
digitalspy.com

Guy Pearce pokes fun at Neighbours finale after returning for 'last ever' episodes

Guy Pearce has joked about the Neighbours ‘finale’, following news that the Australian soap had been revived. Pearce reprised his role as Mike Young in July for what was originally the show’s last-ever episode, but Amazon Freevee announced last month that they would be rebooting the soap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy