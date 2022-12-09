Read full article on original website
Coronation Street confirms full Christmas and New Year scheduling
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed its scheduling details for the Christmas and New Year period. The ITV1 soap will be airing big episodes over the festive season, but as always, there'll be a few changes to the usual schedules. As Christmas and New Year both fall on...
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives police threat over fraud
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street’s Summer Spellman has been threatened with a police visit following her act of fraud. The teenager had previously struck a deal with Mike and Esther to exchange her baby for money, but she withheld that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage. Despite boyfriend...
Coronation Street's Max Turner to make shocking Griff discovery in 2023
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has hinted at a possible turning point for Max Turner's storyline in January. The teenager is currently being groomed by extremist gang leader Griff Reynolds, who has been using him to spread racist hatred and propaganda. Griff sees Max as a useful person to...
Coronation Street's Nina Lucas to fall into river in 2023 storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will kick off 2023 with a bang as Nina Lucas faces a near-death experience. Nina finds herself in peril while out searching for her uncle Roy Cropper, who refuses to embrace modern technology by buying himself a mobile phone. In upcoming scenes, Roy confides...
EastEnders boss explains surprise return in Dot funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders aired a surprise return for Ian Beale during Dot Branning's funeral episode tonight. Monday night's (December 12) special extended edition saw several past characters reappear as Dot was laid to rest. In October, EastEnders announced that Dot's old friends Colin Russell, Mary Smith, Lofty Holloway, Disa...
General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia
Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane
The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Dec. 12 – 16: Ridge Can’t Make a Decision
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 12-16 reveal that notorious waffler Ridge Forrester can't make an important decision.
B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Ridge And Taylor Are Ready To Wed…Or Are They?
Taylor and Ridge are ready to wed…maybe. The B&B spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything in CPS Scheme Fallout
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Thomas Forrester is headed for another downfall after his CPS scheme is exposed.
EastEnders confirms proposal in Lola Pearce Christmas storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has offered a first look at Lola and Jay's Christmas storyline. New pictures show Jay popping the question to Lola in heartwarming scenes on Christmas Day. Lola's heartbreaking storyline began on screen back in October, when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later...
Emmerdale reveals first look at 2023 storylines in 12 new spoiler pictures
Saturday, December 31: Jacob feels guilty and tries to make amends with David. Thursday, January 5: Naomi is upset over Rhona's insinuations. Will Rhona back down? And with Naomi now working as Marlon's assistant at The Woolpack, will Marlon feel caught in the middle?
EastEnders scraps early episode release for Dot Branning funeral
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is gearing up to say goodbye to beloved character Dot Branning. The Walford residents will pay tribute to Dot, played by late soap star June Brown, in an episode airing tonight (December 12). The BBC has made a change to its usual World Cup early episode...
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals if Janine will return after exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. Charlie Brooks has played Janine Butcher on EastEnders since 1999, making a number of exits from and returns to the show over the years. Most recently, Brooks has revealed that Janine is due to leave Walford again, with her final episode to come on Boxing Day. With...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Dec. 5 – 9: Elizabeth Keeps More Secrets From Finn
'General Hospital' spoilers for Dec. 5-9 reveal Elizabeth Webber's secret behavior makes her boyfriend Hamilton Finn suspicious.
Home and Away star Ray Meagher hints at new Alf storyline for 2023
Home and Away's Ray Meagher has teased a new storyline for his character Alf Stewart. The Australian soap star is among the longest-running cast members on Home and Away, having first appeared as Alf since the soap's debut episode in January 1988. Meagher has confirmed that he's been discussing a...
The Big Soap Quiz 2022 crowns winner as Emmerdale and Coronation Street face off
Tonight (December 9) saw the cobbles and the village face off once more as The Big Soap Quiz had Emmerdale and Coronation Street go head-to-head to prove who knows the most about their soap. Rescheduled from earlier this week, host Stephen Mulhern's questions saw Emmerdale triumph following Coronation Street's win...
Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine explains Fiz's big Christmas setback
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has shared more details of her character Fiz Stape's involvement in this year's Christmas episode. Fiz is currently oblivious as her partner Tyrone Dobbs makes plans for them to tie the knot in a romantic ceremony on Christmas Day. Recent episodes...
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa admits being "terrified" of June Brown
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has reflected on her years working alongside the late June Brown. The BBC soap have planned an emotional tribute to June in next week's episodes, after she passed away in April this year at the age of 95. Jacqueline, who is known for...
