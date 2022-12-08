CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck. According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.

