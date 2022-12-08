Model trains and Arizona history are colliding at the state Capitol in a project that takes people back to the 1950s, when the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads dominated the state. Driving the news: Volunteers with the Arizona Railroad Historical Society have been working on a train model that fills the better part of a 1,000-square foot room on the second floor of the old Capitol. It has eight independent loops of track, stacked into four levels, with exquisitely detailed landscapes representing various points of interest from along the tracks, as they looked about 70 years ago.Work...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO