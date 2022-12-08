ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 4

Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election News: County recount underway

MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

GOP candidates including Kari Lake file lawsuits over election loss

Political consultants discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s switch from Democrat to an Independent party. Tempe Mayor discusses Coyote’s arena and entertainment district. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods joins Political Editor Dennis Welch to discuss the Coyote’s arena and entertainment district, which lies in the hands of Tempe residents. Politics Unplugged:...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.  “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County recorder proposing ways to speed up vote count

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he plans to propose changes to Arizona election laws that would speed up the ballot tabulation system. “We haven’t changed the system materially since 1992, and yet after every single election we say we want results faster,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Huge model train at Capitol provides history lesson on 1950s Arizona

Model trains and Arizona history are colliding at the state Capitol in a project that takes people back to the 1950s, when the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads dominated the state. Driving the news: Volunteers with the Arizona Railroad Historical Society have been working on a train model that fills the better part of a 1,000-square foot room on the second floor of the old Capitol. It has eight independent loops of track, stacked into four levels, with exquisitely detailed landscapes representing various points of interest from along the tracks, as they looked about 70 years ago.Work...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

As the showers exit, our next focus will be the cold air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clearing skies will leave some of the coldest temps of the season. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s for most of southeast Arizona today. Tonight we will dip to the teens and 20s across southeast Arizona. Freeze and Hard Freeze warnings...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy