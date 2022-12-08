Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
azmirror.com
Oath Keepers watched Maricopa County drop boxes, despite claims to the contrary
Attorneys representing Melody Jennings, known online as “TrumperMel,” told a federal court back in October that none of her volunteer drop box watchers to her knowledge had extremist ties, but an analysis of a database of her volunteers by the Arizona Mirror found that isn’t true. In...
AZFamily
GOP candidates including Kari Lake file lawsuits over election loss
Political consultants discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s switch from Democrat to an Independent party. Tempe Mayor discusses Coyote’s arena and entertainment district. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods joins Political Editor Dennis Welch to discuss the Coyote’s arena and entertainment district, which lies in the hands of Tempe residents. Politics Unplugged:...
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts. “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit challenging her loss in the Arizona gubernatorial election
Lake's suit goes after Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, along with top officials in Maricopa County, where she alleged that GOP voters were "disenfranchised."
KTAR.com
Maricopa County recorder proposing ways to speed up vote count
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he plans to propose changes to Arizona election laws that would speed up the ballot tabulation system. “We haven’t changed the system materially since 1992, and yet after every single election we say we want results faster,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
kjzz.org
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she will stop construction of shipping container wall on border
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs says she is going to halt any further work placing storage containers on the state’s southern border. Hobbs has called the move from current Gov. Doug Ducey a political stunt that is not providing an effective barrier. Ducey is asking a federal judge to declare a...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX — (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
KGUN 9
Arizona resumed executions in 2022, outgoing Brnovich seeks one more
PHEONIX — After an eight-year hiatus, Arizona executed three death row inmates in 2022, the most death sentences carried out in the state in a decade. And Attorney General Mark Brnovich has set the wheels in motion for a fourth execution, which could come after he leaves office next month.
Arizona sheriff calls on Gov. Ducey to stop sending shipping containers to border for makeshift wall
The sheriff of Santa Cruz County in Arizona says he will start making arrests if shipping crates are placed along the border on federal lands.
yumadailynews.com
Ducey holds final cabinet meeting before handing keys to Arizona governor's office to Hobbs
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey held his last cabinet meeting on Thursday in Phoenix. The governor met with agency leaders to discuss the legacy of his administration, and most of the meeting focused on improvements made in different departments over his eight years in office.
Huge model train at Capitol provides history lesson on 1950s Arizona
Model trains and Arizona history are colliding at the state Capitol in a project that takes people back to the 1950s, when the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads dominated the state. Driving the news: Volunteers with the Arizona Railroad Historical Society have been working on a train model that fills the better part of a 1,000-square foot room on the second floor of the old Capitol. It has eight independent loops of track, stacked into four levels, with exquisitely detailed landscapes representing various points of interest from along the tracks, as they looked about 70 years ago.Work...
12news.com
Live winter storm updates: Much cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s and lower 40s
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
KGUN 9
As the showers exit, our next focus will be the cold air
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clearing skies will leave some of the coldest temps of the season. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s for most of southeast Arizona today. Tonight we will dip to the teens and 20s across southeast Arizona. Freeze and Hard Freeze warnings...
KOLD-TV
GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
