24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
digitalspy.com
12 hidden gems of Christmas TV – from Suranne Jones' new drama to the return of Bad Education
It's the most wonderful time of the year... for television. Yep, it's fair to say that the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 schedules are absolutely jam-packed with must-watches, whether brand-new dramas or standalone festive specials. FYI, there are also plenty of movies hitting the small screen too – so you...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing reveals stars' emotional reactions to making final
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing's Monday night results show was an emotional one. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were sent home at the semi-finals stage a week before the final, but they weren't the only ones shedding a few tears. Carlos Gu and Molly Rainford and Hamza...
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta criticises the show's editing
Celebs Go Dating's Sinitta has blasted the show's editing over social media. An on-and-off former girlfriend of Simon Cowell's for 20 years, it's suggested in the new series that the 'So Macho' singer is still in love with the music mogul— despite him having started a family with her close pal Lauren Silverman.
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Dianne Buswell unveils change to trademark red hair
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has unveiled a change to her trademark red hair. The professional dancer, who was partnered with Tyler West on this year’s series, showcased her new ‘candy cane’ look with a video on TikTok and Instagram, which has seen her add a streak of white to her hair.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Simon Cowell Trolled For Shocking Appearance In Deleted 'Britain's Got Talent' Clip: 'What Happened To His Face?'
American Idol alum Simon Cowell is reportedly saying “yes” to white teeth, shocking fans with his bright smile in a new promo for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent. In a clip posted — and seemingly deleted — on Thursday, December 1, the famed judge appeared slightly different than his usual self while encouraging fans to audition for the beloved U.K. talent competition series. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said in the video. “So please audition now for...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Meghan Markle Admits She Loved ‘Real Housewives’ But Stopped Watching Because Her Life Had Its ‘Own Drama’
Even Meghan Markle watches The Real Housewives! The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke to Bravo boss Andy Cohen, 54, on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast and told him that she used to be a huge fan of the reality franchise. “I was so eager to be on your show [Watch What Happens Live] because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked Andy,” the former Suits star said. “So thanks for being here with me.”
TODAY.com
Inside the late Leslie Jordan’s apartment
Leslie Jordan gave fans an inside look at his apartment during a posthumous appearance on “MTV Cribs.”. Jordan’s episode aired on Thursday, Nov. 17, less than one month after the actor’s death on Oct. 24 at age 67. MTV shared a short clip from the episode on its YouTube channel, showcasing the late actor’s apartment and beloved sense of humor.
AOL Corp
Blake Lively shows off baby bump in holiday pajamas in new pic
Blake Lively is getting into the holiday spirit with some festive pajamas that show off her baby bump. The actor, who confirmed her pregnancy in September, just stepped out in style for a trip on the Polar Express with her family, and she rocked some cute Christmas pajamas for the occasion.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Mick Jagger’s Youngest Son, Deveraux, Looks Nearly Identical to the Singer in New Photos
Based on some new photos, the youngest son of Mick Jagger looks a lot like his father these days. The Rolling Stones frontman and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick celebrated their son’s sixth birthday recently. His name is Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. He was born back in 2016. Jagger is 79 while Hambrick is 35. Turning 6 years old is putting the young boy with some locks like his famous father.
This was the only home Leslie Jordan purchased — now it’s for sale
The late Leslie Jordan’s West Hollywood, California condo has hit the market for $1.8 million. Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this was the first and only home Jordan had ever purchased in his life — and he bought it just weeks before his death. Records show the “Will & Grace” actor-turned-Instagram darling, 67, bought this home for $1.75 million on Aug. 3. Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 following a car crash. “It’s never too late to be happy, y’all,” he posted on Instagram on Aug. 13. “I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost shares pregnancy update with fans
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost has shared an exciting pregnancy update, revealing she has entered the third trimester. The actress, who played Jasmine Delaney on the soap until this summer, confirmed back in September that she was expecting a baby with fiancé Jordie Hansen. Posting a new...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Boy George claims producers gave in to his demands after threatening to quit show
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Boy George has stated that he threatened to quit the latest series of the reality show multiple times unless he got his own way. The singer told The Sun that there were various things in the jungle that he was not happy about, and most of the time he got the producers to deal with his complaints.
Jay Leno Recalls the Moment His Face Caught Fire in First TV Interview
Jay Leno is sitting down for his first TV interview since his scary garage fire. Last month, Leno suffered burn injuries after one of his cars caught fire. Jay told Hoda Kotb on “Today” in an interview airing Wednesday, “It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas.”
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
