Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...

15 DAYS AGO