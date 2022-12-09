Read full article on original website
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says
The brains of some COVID sufferers were changed by the disease, a new study utilizing specialized MRI machines has uncovered. On Monday, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) released its findings after using the special type of MRI machine to gauge the long-term effects of COVID. The scans revealed...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Molecule in urine ‘could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease’
A new study is the first to identify a molecule in urine that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The research suggests the finding could pave the way for an inexpensive and convenient test for the disease.In other words, it may be possible that a simple urine test to analyse formic acid – a sensitive urinary biomarker – could reveal if someone has early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The researchers tested 574 people who had Alzheimer’s disease of different levels of severity or healthy people, to identify differences in urinary biomarkers.This is an exciting discovery as it offers a potential new way of detecting Alzheimer’s...
Brains with higher levels of vitamin D have better function, study says
Brains that have higher levels of vitamin D show better cognitive function, a new study suggests.Scientists have said that the research, which looked at vitamin D levels in adults who suffered from varying rates of cognitive decline, could help them further understand dementia and its causes.They say the study is the first to examine levels of vitamin D in brain tissue.An estimated 55 million people in the world have dementia, with the number expected to increase.In light of this, researchers want to better understand what causes the condition in order to develop treatments to slow or stop the disease.The...
CNBC
Brain expert: The No. 1 thing that sets 'SuperAgers' apart from people with 'weak memory skills'
There is a group of people that longevity researchers call "SuperAgers," who are in their 80s and beyond, but have the cognitive function of those decades younger. Conversely, it's possible for your brain to be older than your chronological age, which is what we want to avoid. As a neuroscience...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
Neurologists say accelerated brain aging in Black people can be countered by lifestyle changes
Black physicians are fascinated but not surprised by recent data that suggests Black people’s brains are likely to age faster than those of other races due to stressors such as racism. However, doctors said lifestyle changes and preventative care could help slow some of the decline. In a study...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Mysterious Changes Identified in The Brains of People Who Get Migraines
Scientists may have just found a major new clue that could help solve the frustrating and ongoing mystery of the migraine. Using ultra-high-resolution MRI, researchers found that perivascular spaces – fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels – are unusually enlarged in patients who experience both chronic and episodic migraine. Although the link to or role in migraine is yet to be established, the finding could represent an as-yet unexplored avenue for future research. The discovery was presented at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura,...
NOLA.com
Alzheimer's Q&A: Age does worsen memory; here are ways to help
We all tend to have memory problems as we age — forgetting where we put our car keys, or the name of someone we meet, or even where our car is parked after we go shopping. Age-related memory loss and dementia are very different conditions. Oftentimes, our lapses in memory are caused by a lack of focus, fatigue, stress, medications, or just simply distractions that filter into our everyday lives.
babyboomers.com
Alcohol Consumption and Changes in the Brain
Even a small amount of alcohol consumed daily could cause changes in the brain. Chronic alcohol abuse has been linked to serious health problems. There is no consensus in the literature regarding how mild and moderate drinking affects our health. New research shows a negative association between alcohol intake and...
Healthline
How Ultra-Processed Foods Can Raise Risk of Cognitive Decline
A new study concludes that regular consumption of ultra-processed foods raises a person’s risk of cognitive decline. In an earlier study, Australian researchers also reported that ultra-processed foods can negatively impact cognitive functions. These foods include packaged snacks and pre-prepared dishes such as pizza and pies. These studies line...
COVID-19 Is Linked to Detectable Brain Changes, Study Shows
A brain-imaging study shows differences between people who have recovered from infections and those who haven’t had COVID-19.
Study Finds What A Boost Of Vitamin D Can Do For Your Brain Health
The vitamins and nutrients we ingest have a huge effect on our overall health. Now, a new study has found what a boost in vitamin D can do for your brain.
Medical News Today
Dementia after stroke: Symptoms and outlook
Dementia after stroke is fairly common. Within 1 year, 18.4% of people who have had a stroke experience dementia. A stroke can damage the brain, leading to a type of dementia known as vascular dementia. The above information comes from a 2021 study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery &...
Vitamin D Might Help Shield the Aging Brain
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults who harbor more vitamin D in their brains may stay mentally sharper, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when older adults had higher levels of vitamin D in their brain tissue, they tended to perform better on standard tests of memory and thinking. They were also less likely to have dementia or milder cognitive impairments.
beingpatient.com
Natural Supplements for Alzheimer’s Disease
While there is a lack of evidence supporting the use of natural supplements for Alzheimer’s disease, experts share best practices for those who are still keen on trying them. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder without a cure. While there are drugs which treat many of the symptoms —...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease?
Vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two types of dementia. Both conditions can affect cognitive function, behavior, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Vascular dementia occurs as a result of damage to the blood vessels in the brain that affect brain function. The condition can affect thinking, behavior, and memory.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Persistent Pain in Seniors Linked to Decline in Physical Function
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Persistent pain in older adults is associated with a decline in physical function, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Christine Seel Ritchie, M.D., M.S.P.H., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues used...
