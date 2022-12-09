Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (illness) available Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Johnson entered the day with a questionable tag due to a stomach illness. Despite the ailment, he has been fully cleared to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
Two Odell Beckham Jr. Contenders Just Signed Veteran WRs
Intrigue continues to surround the veteran as the Cowboys and Bills make moves to bolster their receiver rooms.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated
Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting Monday night for Oklahoma City; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Daigneault is at it again, shaking up the lineup without a care in the world. On Monday, Williams is being brought back into the starting lineup. The corresponding move is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl heading to the bench.
numberfire.com
Danuel House (foot) questionable for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. House is dealing with a left foot laceration. As a result, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs
Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
Jerry Jones on signing T.Y. Hilton, Tyron Smith update
The Cowboys made news yesterday after signing former Colts WR T.Y. Hilton. Cowboys GM Jerry Jones joins the morning show to talk about this move, when Tyron Smith will return, the Cowboys’ playoff standings, and so much more!
numberfire.com
Monte Morris (groin) ruled out Saturday for Washington; Jordan Goodwin to start
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris was listed questionable due to left groin soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action as a result. Jordan Goodwin will now draw the start at point guard in Morris' absence.
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active on Saturday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon will be active off the bench despite being listed as questionable. In 11.0 expected minutes, our models project Dedmon to record 4.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) cleared Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Oladipo was once again listed probable due to left knee teninosis. And, to no one's surprise, he has been given the green light to suit up despite it. Our models project Oladipo for 10.7...
numberfire.com
Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return for Ravens in Week 14
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley took a huge hit while scrambling for a first down, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation shortly afterwards. The team's doctors have since ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, meaning that third-string quarterback Anthony Brown will finish out the game.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
