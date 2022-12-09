New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.

ATLANTA, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO