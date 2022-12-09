ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (illness) available Monday for San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Johnson entered the day with a questionable tag due to a stomach illness. Despite the ailment, he has been fully cleared to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
ATLANTA, LA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com

Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated

Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Danuel House (foot) questionable for 76ers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. House is dealing with a left foot laceration. As a result, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs

Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active on Saturday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon will be active off the bench despite being listed as questionable. In 11.0 expected minutes, our models project Dedmon to record 4.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (knee) cleared Monday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Oladipo was once again listed probable due to left knee teninosis. And, to no one's surprise, he has been given the green light to suit up despite it. Our models project Oladipo for 10.7...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return for Ravens in Week 14

The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley took a huge hit while scrambling for a first down, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation shortly afterwards. The team's doctors have since ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, meaning that third-string quarterback Anthony Brown will finish out the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy