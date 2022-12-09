ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

SFGate

Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
TILLAMOOK, OR
SFGate

TX WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Denton County in north central Texas... Northeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas... Southwestern Collin County in north central Texas...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 581 FOR. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DUNCAN AND HENRIETTA. ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT. 615 AM CST... The rotation associated with the storm that prompted...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
WOODLAND, CA
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-140015- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance. of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly. cloudy. Patchy...
PORTLAND, OR

