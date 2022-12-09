ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSB launches emergency flee fund for people experiencing domestic abuse

By Vicky Shaw
 4 days ago

A fund to help support people fleeing abusive relationships has been launched by TSB .

People will be able to get support payments of £50 to £500, depending on their need, paid into a TSB bank account that only the claimant can access.

The amounts paid will be based on individual needs and will assist people with the cost of essentials such as travel, clothing and toiletries.

People can request the support by visiting a TSB branch. The bank said branch staff have received specialist training in supporting people experiencing domestic abuse.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to deepen, we are seeing an increase in demand for our domestic abuse support services

Patrick Ryan, Hestia

The scheme has been developed in partnership with domestic abuse charities.

TSB also has a “safe spaces” initiative in place, for anyone needing support and to sit safely and securely to visit.

In partnership with Women’s Aid , TSB is also launching a pilot scheme to allow domestic abuse victims to safely open and access a bank account, without standard documentation. The pilot will initially run in TSB’s Norwich , Swindon , Wolverhampton and Walsall branches in England. In Scotland, the Alloa, Dundee and Galashiels branches will pilot the scheme.

Our specially trained branch staff are ready to assist victims within their communities – and we would encourage any impacted TSB customers needing support to come and speak to us

Carol Anderson, director of TSB’s branch network

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid said: “Women’s Aid welcomes the launch of TSB’s emergency flee fund, which addresses a vital need to help survivors escape abuse in this crisis period.”

Patrick Ryan, chief executive of charity Hestia, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues to deepen, we are seeing an increase in demand for our domestic abuse support services.”

Carol Anderson, director of TSB’s branch network, said: “Our specially trained branch staff are ready to assist victims within their communities – and we would encourage any impacted TSB customers needing support to come and speak to us.”

