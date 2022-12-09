ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Ray Accused Of Scamming Fans Out Of Their Money For Social Media Promo

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago

Rolling Ray. Source: Instagram / Instagram

Rolling Ray has addressed allegations that he has been scamming people out of their hard-earned money. People have come forward claiming that they paid the social media sensation for promotion on his page and that they submitted the payment but didn’t get a shoutout.

“I did reach out to him and he DM’d me back immediately,” one alleged victim named Chasity Jones told The Shade Room . “He told me it was $75, I cash apped him immediately and he was going to post me at 2 o’clock. I see him posting an (Instagram) Story of him eating, and I’m like, so you’re not busy… So I DM’d him again. He instead just posts he’s well fed off my $75, and he’s commenting to everyone commenting on his page.”

Jones, who wanted Ray to promote her business called Glisten, said the post never went up. She also shared a voice note of the DMV native denying that he ever scammed her and being aggravated over her posting that he scammed her on social media. He also told her she wasn’t getting a refund.

Another woman named Kyra said she paid $75 for a birthday shout out that never happened. Another alleged victim named Chris said he paid $150 for Ray to post his credit repair business.

Rolling Ray Denies He Intended On Scamming Anyone

Rolling Ray claimed that he wasn’t the one who was managing his social media account. He added that he wasn’t aware of any of these advertising arrangements. He said that other people on his team, including his ex, was the one responding to the people asking for promo. He also admitted that his management team wasn’t the most organized and refunds became backed up and therefore delayed.

The alleged victims have been issued refunds since coming forward.

Watch the full story below.

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

