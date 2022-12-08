ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Asghari addresses Britney Spears’ ‘protective fans’ after her mysterious Instagram activity

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2notps_0jcQDFo600

Sam Asghari wants Britney Spears’ “protective fans” to know she is a “free woman.” The singer has been free from her conservatorship for over a year, but her social media activity has fans worried again. Spears deactivated her Instagram account Tuesday night after sharing photos and videos that had people convinced she wasn’t the one posting. The next day, her husband released a statement.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgs2d_0jcQDFo600 GettyImages

On Wednesday, Asghari shared multiple videos of his workout inside his home gym. He then shared a series of messages on his IG story addressing his wife’s fans. “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman,” he wrote in the first slide. “I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

Asghari turned off comments on his profile and was likely getting bombarded by fans looking for answers. “Out of respect for her privacy, I don’t post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do,” he wrote.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKARu_0jcQDFo600 Sam Asghari

Britney’s account is reactivated, but the fitness fanatic asked that fans respect her privacy. “I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same,” he continued. “Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”

Things that had alarmed Britney’s fans were multiple videos from inside her old house. Each video had comments asking why she was posting old videos as if they were new. She also shared a photo of her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears saying she was thinking about her and loved her. “This account is the biggest Instagram mystery ever” commented one user. “JamieLynn give Britney back her phone,” quipped Rachel Wolfson.



Along with Britney’s posts, fans wanted to know why she never attended events with her husband. “For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her those things are not fun. They’re [hectic] and full of stress,” he explained. “Specially, since she’s been doing these things since she was 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

Despite Asghari’s posts, fans are still concerned. “Why did Britney Spears IG disappear for days and then reappear after that weird story posted by Sam?? Why haven’t we seen Britney live in anything? Somethings not okay with Britney” tweeted one user.



