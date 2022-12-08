Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed income in San FranciscoR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
6 Walkable Streets In SF That Are Ideal For Holiday Shopping
San Francisco is full of independently owned shops and boutiques where you can find the perfect items for yourself and the loved ones in your life. Instead of heading straight to the mall, take a stroll down one of these charming SF streets that are simply packed with charming local shops and pleasant surprises. The NoPa (North of the Panhandle) district is a great destination for gifting and general boutique shopping, especially home goods and other stocking stuffers. Called one of the “coolest streets in the world, ” This walkable neighborhood is packed with charming gift shops and clothing stores for all styles. Here are a few to check out. The Haight is home to shops that range from “Summer of Love” to Berlin-ready clubwear and more. There are also plenty of cute gift shops to choose from. Here’s a small taste.
Story Party Is Coming To San Francisco With Hysterical Unfiltered Dating Stories
This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to San Francisco to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. Tickets are now on sale for the January 8 and February 12 events at Public Works. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter. As heard on Spotify and viewed on Netflix, Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Comedian Emily Van Dyke is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh. As Story Party brilliantly describes itself, the comedy show “costs less than your average date, but lasts longer than your average guy in bed.” Plus, unlike most first dates, the show has actually been vouched for:
This Famous SF Pizza Now Comes With A Pre-Rolled Joint
San Francisco is famous for its casual and widely-accepted cannabis use and renowned dispensaries. We’re also well known for our award-winning pizza restaurants. This writer never thought that the two would come together in such perfect harmony, but that day has finally arrived. As SFGATE reported, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana has partnered with North Beach Pipeline, the neighborhood’s first cannabis dispensary, to offer the “Up In Smoke” pizza and joint combo. The packaging for this special combo was designed by celebrated SF illustrator Jeremy Fish. Fish, a North Beach fixture, designed the pizza box to serve as a “pizza bib.” After...
Brace Yourself SF Because SantaCon 2022 Is Nearly Here
Grab your red coat and reindeer because SantaCon 2022 will return to SF this Saturday, December 10th from 12:30pm until 7pm. Celebrating its 27th year, SantaCon is hosted in 70+ cities around the world with the vast majority of them taking place around the US. The goal of the event is to bring together fun-loving Santa enthusiasts and revelers for a holiday bar crawl across SF. SantaCon is free and open to all adults, so please leave the kids at home. A typical SantaCon features a variety of costumes from sexy Grinch to classic St. Nick garb. Due to the sheer volume of people that flood bars across SF, many businesses post strict “No Santas” signs at their doors in an effort to avoid the locust-like swarm of holly jolly day drinkers. Other businesses embrace the spectacle, such as Nick’ Crispy Tacos on Polk Street. The bar was a popular 2021 SantaCon destination, fully chronicled by SFGATE.
11 Places To Find The Perfect Christmas Tree In SF
The holiday season is here and for many folks that means that it’s time to decorate. Whether you’re looking for a festive wreath or a full Christmas tree to decorate, here are some great places to find the perfect fit. The Guardsmen is an entirely volunteer-run non-profit organization that dates back to 1947, with the purpose of raising funds for at-risk Bay Area youth. In addition to selling trees, garlands, wreaths, and ornaments they also host craft beer and comedy nights, a crab and pasta dinner, and a giant holiday party with live music. The Guardsmen makes tree buying a whole lot of fun. Location: Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd (Fort Mason) Clancy’s has been selling Christmas Trees since 1949 and has operated as a family business for three generations. They work exclusively with small family farms as well as harvesting from their own farm in Oregon. Clancy’s has locations in both the Inner and Outer Sunset and also offers delivery options.
Oversized Holiday Ornaments Adorn SF’s Powell Street
You’ve probably seen some dazzling Christmas trees, a two-story gingerbread house and stunning holiday light displays around SF, but have you seen these giant ornaments yet? The Union Square Alliance has partnered with 8 local artists to design and paint these larger-than-life ornaments on display along Powell Street between the Cable Car turnaround and Union Square. As part of the experience, participants can download an Ornament Trail booklet and mark the locations of the ornaments that they find along with other fun activities for kids, families. Some of the artists behind the Ornament Trail sculptures include Laura Ann Trimble Elbogen whose blue and white ornament highlights holiday landmarks around Union Square including Maiden Lane, ice skating, the Cable Cars, and more.
8 Mouthwatering Holiday Desserts To Enjoy In SF
The holiday season calls for something sweet, and bakeries across SF are baking delicious holiday desserts and other treats just for the occasion. Ranging from rich chocolate babka to powdered sugar-dusted stollen, these treats are sure to be a hit at your next holiday gathering. Here’s our guide to some of the best holiday desserts in SF. Panettone is an Italian sweet bread that was invented during the preparation for a Christmas feast hosted by the Duke of Milan in 1495. When the originally planned dessert came out ruined, a quick-thinking cook whipped up and baked a sweet brioche filled...
15 Wonderful Things To Do At SF’s Fisherman’s Wharf
Table Of Contents The blend of historic buildings, boats, and restaurants paired with breathtaking views across SF Bay makes it an easy place to love. It can feel kitschy and crowded to locals, but if you push past the souvenir shops and chain restaurants there are some undeniably unique and charming corners that are well worth exploring. Between 300-900 sea lions can be found basking in the sun at this popular marina. They first arrived at Pier 39 in 1990, shortly after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and their numbers have steadily grown ever since. Whether it’s your first or 100th time seeing them, they’re an impressive sight. Location: Pier 39
Free Noise Pop Holiday Party With DJ Set From Cut Copy Musician
Noise Pop is hosting an exciting free holiday party at Hotel Kabuki, located in SF’s Japantown. The event will feature a DJ sets by celebrated Australian musician Ben Browning of the band Cut Copy as well as KALW’s own Juan Amador who performs as “Wonway Posibul.” The event takes place on Thursday, December 8th from 6-9pm and is free if you RSVP. Noise Pop promotes independent music events across SF and is the force behind the annual 20th Street Block Party, Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival, and many others. Ben Browning is the bassist for the internationally acclaimed synth-pop band Cut Copy as well as a successful solo career. Browning will undoubtedly bring his energetic style and danceable grooves to Hotel Kabuki party. Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador is an MC, DJ, actor, and radio host for SF’s KALW. Amador is a Grammy-nominated musician and freestyle rap battle veteran.
5 Festive Holiday Pop-Up Bars In SF
The holidays have arrived and bars across SF are dressing up for the occasion. These holiday pop-up bars capture the joy, nostalgia, and celebratory atmosphere of the holiday season, plus lots of tasty cocktails. San Francisco’s beloved Deck the Halls pop-up bar returns to Cow Hollow for its sixth season from November 25-December 25! After a successful run last year serving up flaming Krampus shots in a joyful space aglow with Christmas lights, Deck the Halls is upping the ante with three distinct locations on Union Street. Locations: Miracle at Pacific Cocktail Haven has returned to SF for its 7th year. This sparkling holiday pop-up bar is a San Francisco favorite this time of year, as it offers up the best in seasonal cocktails, festive photo ops, and holiday cheer.
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options around Christmas time. Stay warm and make the most of San Francisco all the way into February. A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
Step Into Your Favorite Movies And Shows At These Immersive Experiences In SF
Whether you’re itching to visit Monica and Rachel’s apartment in FRIENDS™, slip into Kiki’s delivery basket as she takes to the skies or dance around with the Mad Hatter at tea time, San Francisco’s got surprises in store for you. Read on for a list of our favorite immersive experiences in SF that transport you straight into the world of your favorites. If you’re a true FRIENDS™ fan, you probably know all the show’s scenes and references. Well, you’ll get to actually recreate them at this interactive experience! Brought to you by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros....
7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF
Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
10 Best Gift Experiences To Give This Holiday Season In San Francisco
The holidays are here and San Francisco has come to life with countless light displays, glittering holiday trees, craft markets, and more. If you’re feeling stuck when it comes to gift shopping, consider giving an unforgettable experience to your friends and family. These immersive experiences, unique concerts, and food excursions are at the top of our wish list — read on to get inspired. The magical Candlelight concert series has delighted audiences around the world, from Barcelona to Paris to NYC. Here in the Bay Area we’re lucky to experience these stunning classical concerts in intimate venues such as SF’s St. Ignatius...
10 Cozy Fireplaces To Warm You Up In San Francisco
A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Read on to discover your next cozy haunt. 25 Lusk might best be known for its sleek rooftop, but if you’re willing to trade the views for a beautiful fireplace, you’re in for a good time. The suspended stainless steel fireplaces are situated in the restaurant’s lounge area where you can sip on a cocktail and relax on the couch. Location: 25 Lusk St. Zeki’s Bar is a popular neighborhood spot with two brick fireplaces to warm you up. It’s the place to go if you’re looking for some nice craft beers on tap or creative cocktails in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.
Candlelight San Francisco Is Offering A Unique Black Friday Deal!
While the adrenaline rush of getting the best deals on Black Friday may seem like paradise for some, the reality is that for others, Black Friday can be very overwhelming. But far from how mind-boggling this day can be, there is a special corner of the world where Black Friday is only synonymous with relaxing candlelit evenings in exclusive venues. Want to find out more? This November 25, Black Friday is getting the full Candlelight treatment with a 15% off discount on all concerts purchased through the Fever app. What does this mean? You will not only have the chance to...
Holiday Lights, Christmas Movies, And More Come To Ghirardelli Square
San Francisco truly comes to life during the holidays with concerts, light displays, tree lightings, and more. One of the coziest escapes in the city is Ghirardelli Square, which is a must for shoppers on any day of the year, but turns up the charm during the holidays. Read on for a summary of events and activations happening there through December, from Christmas movie screenings to DIY crafts and live concerts. Bring a lawn chair and a blanket to enjoy these free movie screenings in Fountain Plaza. Arrive by 6:30pm to snag your choice of two Ghirardelli hot cocoas and cookies for a discounted price of $12.
Thrive City’s Winter Wonderland Kicks Off Next Week With 90-Foot Tree Lighting
Thrive City’s 2022 Winter Wonderland presented by Fanatics is almost here! It all begins November 30 with a lighting ceremony for the largest holiday tree in the Bay Area, clocking in at 90 feet tall. Other attractions include a North Pole mailbox to send letters to Santa, nightly “snowfall,” and a series of special events on select days in December. Read on for a summary of what to put on your calendar, and be sure to RSVP to claim your free spot ahead of time for each event. A two-hour showcase from 6-8pm with special performances, food, and festivities leading up to the highly-anticipated holiday tree lighting. Performers include Neal Schon (original member and founder of Journey) with special guest Teddy Sims; as well as the SF Philharmonic. Free with RSVP. Friday, December 16 (3-6pm): Enjoy festive arts and crafts, take pics with Santa, and eat seasonal treats. Free with RSVP.
30 Holiday Concerts And Performances To Enjoy In San Francisco
After a day of ice skating, gift shopping at craft markets, and sipping hot chocolate, what should you do with all that leftover seasonal spirit? Not to worry, because San Francisco is the place to be for holiday-themed concerts, performances, and shows. Read on for our favorite performances coming up this winter, ranging from jaw-dropping orchestral numbers to kid-friendly daytime shows. The popular classical concert series known as Candlelight showcases intimate performances by local musicians surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. This year’s Candlelight Holiday Special featuring The Nutcracker and more will come to St. Ignatius Church on December 9th with selections from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Handel’s Messiah, classic Christmas carols, the traditional Hanukkah song “Ma’oz Tzur,” and of course the best of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. If you can’t make it to the holiday special, discover more Candlelight concerts here. You can’t go wrong with a performance by SF Symphony, and their lineup for the holidays is unparalleled! Here are all the seasonal concerts on the calendar through December:
11 Wonderful Ice Skating Rinks To Visit In The Bay Area
Table Of Contents Ice skating is fun with friends and family alike, and festive skating rinks can be found in every corner of the Bay Area. We found a mix of seasonal and permanent rinks that offer the chance to strap on a pair of skates and hit the ice. SF’s most popular rink, with special events and themed nights all winter long. Open daily through January 16, 2023. Location: 333 Post Street
Secret SF
San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
728
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.https://secretsanfrancisco.com
Comments / 0