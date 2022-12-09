4 men steal CBD products, cash from 2 Manhattan smoke shops, suspects sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Four men are wanted for allegedly robbing two Manhattan smoke shops of cash and CBD products last month, authorities said Thursday.

The first incident happened on Nov. 9 around 6:45 p.m., when three men entered Lucky One Stop store at 158 Church Street in Tribeca, police said.

Two of the Manhattan robbery suspects. Photo credit NYPD

After stealing a display case from the store, the men threw a plastic garbage can at an employee’s head. The victim refused medical attention and the men made away with $43 in CBD products, cops said.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 21, four men wearing hoodies and gloves robbed Zee Smoke Shop at 208 Avenue A in the East Village around 10:20 p.m., officials said.

Two of the Manhattan robbery suspects. Photo credit NYPD

The men stole a box with about $300 cash and CBD products valued at around $1,900 before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).