ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Average monthly rent is £117 higher than a year ago – Zoopla

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVE0L_0jcQCK2g00

The average rent for a new letting has jumped by £117 per month since last year, according to a property website.

This has pushed the typical rent to £1,078 per month, Zoopla said.

The website said this equates to 35% of the average income of a single earner – the highest level in more than a decade.

Rents have been rising particularly sharply in cities such as in London, Manchester , Birmingham , Glasgow, Bristol and Sheffield over the past year, Zoopla added.

These cities are seeing demand exceed supply, being major employment centres with large student populations, it said.

We have seen a rapid increase in demand for one and two-bed flats

Richard Donnell, Zoopla

The report said there has been a modest increase in rental supply in recent weeks, as the house sales market has weakened.

The average number of homes for rent per estate agency branch is 10, up from seven at the end of September, Zoopla said.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “A chronic lack of supply is behind the rapid growth in rents which are increasingly unaffordable for the nation’s renters, especially single-person households and those on low incomes. Many are also staying put to avoid the worst of rent increases.

“Renters are having to adopt a range of strategies to deal with rising rents.

“We have seen a rapid increase in demand for one and two-bed flats while some renters are now considering sharing a property to cover the cost of rent.

“Others may now need to stay at home with parents or relatives for longer until they can afford to rent privately.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter , said: “Private renting is at boiling point. Too many tenants are living in fear of getting a rent hike or an eviction notice dropping on their doormat.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cottingham: New banking hub to open in village's old Lloyds

A new banking hub is set to open in a former branch of Lloyds after it closed earlier this year. The hub, which will see customers of different banks be able to carry out face-to-face transactions, is to open in Cottingham, East Yorkshire later. The concept is one of four...
BBC

Doubling council tax on second homes in Cornwall moves closer

Owners of second homes in Cornwall would be charged double council tax on them under a proposal to give the local authority more power to raise income. People who leave their properties empty for one year or more would also be hit with a 100% premium on their bill. The...
The Guardian

We can’t build our way out of the growing housing crisis

One implication of your editorial on housing (1 December) is that greater supply would make housing more affordable. That would mean developers increasing supply to the point where they’d have to drop prices, and then keep building as prices continued to fall. They won’t do it. Average prices...
The Independent

Who will receive the DWP’s £10 Christmas bonus payment this year?

The cost of living crisis has placed a huge strain on British household finances this year, with the coming cold weather likely to mean more hardship for many who are already facing gas and electricity bills twice as high as they were last year.The UK rate of inflation stands at 11.1 per cent, food prices have rocketed, the Bank of England has set interest rates at 3 per cent and Jeremy Hunt delivered a bleak Autumn Statement introducing a package of tax rises worth £24bn and spending cuts of £30bn - all of which threatens to make for a bleak...
The Independent

Large towns have more patients per GP than cities, analysis shows

Surgeries in large towns in England have a higher number of patients per GP than those in cities or small built-up areas, while there is a sharp difference between places with high and low levels of deprivation, analysis shows.South-west England has the lowest number of patients per fully qualified doctor while London has the highest – although all regions have seen a “steady rise” in recent years.The figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that across England there were 1,720 patients per doctor at GP practices in October – down from 1,800 four years ago.But when trainees...
theindustry.fashion

Zara to more than double store presence at Gateshead’s Metrocentre

Fashion giant Zara is upsizing to a 42,000 sq ft store – more than double its existing space – at the Metrocentre in Gateshead, set to open in late 2023. Work on the new store has already commenced, and the upgraded space will feature an expanded product offering across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.
The Guardian

England’s affordable housing scheme falls 32,000 homes short of target

A £21bn government programme to build more affordable housing in England is missing its target by 32,000 homes with big shortfalls in rural areas, MPs have said. The affordable homes programme also risks falling further behind because Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities “does not seem to have a grasp” of risks ahead including soaring construction inflation, according to the public accounts committee. A new below-inflation cap on social rent increases could also limit new building, it says.
The Independent

New disability claims double in a year, with more teenagers seeking help

Declining health in the UK has prompted new claims for the disability benefit to double in the past year, new figures show. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), claims for personal independence payments (PIP) had doubled to 30,000 a month between the summer of 2021 and July 2022. PIP is a disability benefit that supports people facing higher living costs due to difficulties in mobility or carrying out everyday tasks. The institute found that the increase in claims has risen across all ages and conditions, but for teenagers, the claim has tripled. Additionally, around a third of...
The Independent

The Independent

975K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy