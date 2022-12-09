Read full article on original website
Vampire Survivors' first full DLC is coming next week
Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to an alternate world inspired by feudal Japan.
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
The Best Console Exclusive of 2022: Nominees
In an ideal world anyone could play any game, regardless of what they're playing on. But if you want to play this shortlist of absolute bangers, you have to do it on console. From maniacal rabbids to renegade gods, robot animals, medieval murderers and a pink thing, these are the Best Console Exclusive Games in 2022.
Ubisoft's Steam return continues with the surprise appearance of Immortals Fenyx Rising
The prodigal Yves comes home.
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
Vampire Survivors Announced for iOS and Android
The popular roguelite, Vampire Survivors, is available on iOS and Android. The full game is available for download now, for free. As announced during The Game Awards, the bullet hell hit Vampire Survivors is now playable on iOS and Android joining its counterparts on Xbox and Steam, where it is currently one of the most popular games on the Steam Deck.
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
FromSoftware returns to mechs with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in 2023
After years of dark fantasy culminating in Elden Ring, FromSoftware revisits a classic
The Witcher 3 hits even harder in a post-Cyberpunk 2077 world
The “next-gen” upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is almost here, and I’ve spent a few days playing through the first few hours of the game (very leisurely) to see what it’s like. I’ve got good news: It is, in fact, a complete Witcher 3 experience with some light quality-of-life improvements and a substantial graphical upgrade. It also still serves as a high-water mark in RPG design, to the extent that it still makes other games look dimmer by comparison.
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Wutai spy locations
In Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there are six Wutai spies hiding around Midgar that you’ll have to hunt down. Notably, you’ll have to find all six spies to get a special material (Walnut Wood) to build Aerith a better flower wagon. A Shinra Soldier in Loveless...
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
It's official: Company of Heroes 3 is coming to Xbox
During The Game Awards, SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced that in 2023, the ambitious World War 2 RTS Company of Heroes 3 will launch on Xbox
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Announced - The Game Awards 2022
Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod have unveiled a new action-RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the game stars a pair of ghost hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. The game takes place in 1695...
Gearbox Announces Remnant 2 for 2023
Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have announced that looter shooter Remnant 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023. Revealed with a 30 second trailer (and an extended version available below) at The Game Awards 2022, the three-person cooperative shooter will make a return with even more deadly worlds, unique loot, and ghastly beasts.
