Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
5 cartoons about Brittney Griner's release
Opinion: What comes next for Brittney Griner must be up to her
Upon Griner's release, what comes next should be up to her, with questions of whether or not she will return to the court best left for another day. Instead of jumping into those narratives, perhaps we could pause, take a breath and think about how Griner's nightmare has revealed so much about things that should never be glossed over, writes Amy Bass.
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
President Biden gave remarks after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
ESPN did not use photo of ex-NFL player in Brittney Griner article
CLAIM: ESPN used a photo of former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald in an article on WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. A screenshot of a real ESPN article was manipulated, exchanging a photo of Griner for one of Fitzgerald. The original article never used an image of Fitzgerald, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.
Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after high-profile prisoner swap
President Biden announced Thursday that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody in a high-profile prisoner swap with Russian convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. NBC News’ Molly Hunter breaks down what led to the prisoner swap and how Paul Whelan’s family are reacting to the news. Dec. 8, 2022.
