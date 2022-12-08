ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

5 cartoons about Brittney Griner's release

John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
CNN

Opinion: What comes next for Brittney Griner must be up to her

Upon Griner's release, what comes next should be up to her, with questions of whether or not she will return to the court best left for another day. Instead of jumping into those narratives, perhaps we could pause, take a breath and think about how Griner's nightmare has revealed so much about things that should never be glossed over, writes Amy Bass.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

ESPN did not use photo of ex-NFL player in Brittney Griner article

CLAIM: ESPN used a photo of former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald in an article on WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. A screenshot of a real ESPN article was manipulated, exchanging a photo of Griner for one of Fitzgerald. The original article never used an image of Fitzgerald, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy