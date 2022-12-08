Read full article on original website
JESSE WATTERS: The New York Times writers are losing money and the greedy executives don't care
Jesse Watters reacts to The New York Times writers striking for allegedly not receiving pay increases and pushing for a 'fair contract' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Newspaper Giant Announces Mass Layoffs as Major Media Outlets Continue Cuts
Newspaper giant Gannett is reportedly joining other media organizations in their mass layoffs, as they plan to cut six percent of their staffers as media outlets nationwide continue to suffer economic hardship, according to Mediaite, citing The New York Times.
CNN layoffs: Network's new boss Chris Licht announces mass cuts to staff starting from Wednesday
An all-staff memo was sent to employees at CNN by CEO Chris Licht indicating that the network has begun the process of layoffs.
Why are over 1,000 New York Times employees on strike?
On Thursday morning, a giant inflatable rat nicknamed Scabby sat outside an office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The biggest story in the news that day was happening on the doorstep of the biggest name in news.Over 1,000 New York Times workers are on a one-day strike, accusing management of failing to deliver a new contract that would pay workers a sustainable wage and make the Gray Lady a more equitable place to work. It’s the first full-day labour stoppage at the paper since 1981.More than just a labour dispute, the union battle touches on many of the biggest issues...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
New York Times staff to strike for first time in 40 years
Over a thousand workers at The New York Times will go on strike on Thursday over contract negotiations.In a tweet, The New York Times Guild, which represents the news outlet’s workers, said: “Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go. It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth.”This will be the first time that journalists from the outlet go on strike since 1981, when there was a strike of...
Why Is There a New York Times Union Strike? Contract Issues, Explained
Staff at The New York Times are staging a 24-hour strike on Dec. 8, 2022. Over 1,100 members of The NewsGuild of New York will walk off the job. The union members include reporters, editors, and other staff at the newspaper. Article continues below advertisement. This is the first strike...
BuzzFeed to Lay Off 12 Percent of Staff in Another Media Bloodbath
BuzzFeed will lay off roughly 12 percent of its staff in a measure to cut costs, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The changes will take effect by the first quarter of 2023, and it comes nine months after the company bought out most of its news section in a sweeping penny-pinching move. “Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint. That requires us to lower our costs,” CEO Jonah Peretti wrote in a staff memo. “Unfortunately, reducing our workforce is an essential part of cost cutting. Staff salaries are the single largest cost at the company.” Affected employees will receive a severance package, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission filing. BuzzFeed’s layoffs reflect an increasingly hamstrung media landscape squeezed by a tightening economy. CNN, Gannett, and The Washington Post all enacted heavy layoffs earlier this month, and NPR said it would impose a hiring freeze and seek to cut $10 million by September next year. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Elon Musk caught building ‘sad hotel rooms’ at Twitter HQ for exhausted employees
ELON Musk has converted conference spaces into sleeping quarters so employees don't have to leave the office. Billionaire Elon Musk shook the tech world up when he purchased Twitter for $44 billion earlier this October. Shortly after, he announced some major changes for the company, including layoffs and paid subscriptions...
Amazon reportedly planning to shed 10,000 corporate and technology jobs
Cuts would be largest in online retailer’s history and follow similar moves by tech companies including Meta and Twitter
NYT union workers stage mass walkout
Thousands of Wordle streaks came to a screeching halt yesterday as New York Times readers joined in a digital picket line with the 1,100+ unionized employees who staged a 24-hour strike—the paper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. The New York Times Guild warned of the...
Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report
Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
USA Today puts best selling book list on hold after laying off editor
Gannett-operated USA Today said it is putting its weekly top 150 books list on hiatus through the rest of the year, after the editor who compiled the list was laid off.
BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off. “In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure,” Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO, wrote in a letter to staff. Social media and other companies who rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter,Snap and Gannett.
The Media Layoff Bloodbath: Why It’s Happening and Who’s Hurt the Most
Fewer reporters will mean fewer stories that ”speak truth to power“ and “uncover governmental and corporate malfeasance,” one expert says. Trouble is mounting for the journalism industry as economic uncertainty has prompted a layoff bloodbath across multiple major media outlets. Within the past week, CNN and...
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Many Indians who work on temporary visas in the US are facing an uncertain future after mass layoffs at big tech firms. Surbhi Gupta, who lost her job at Meta, tells her story of in her own words. It was my mum's birthday. I was staying up late to wish...
