I-TEAM: Domestic Violence advocate says Milford woman murdered by ex-boyfriend was let down by legal system

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Police Sergeant Placed on Leave After Alleged Domestic Dispute
A Hamden police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic dispute that happened late Saturday evening. The Cheshire Police Department said Patrick McCue was arrested early Sunday morning and he faces disorderly conduct charges in connection with the incident. In a warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut,...
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
Bristol Press
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
Eyewitness News
Young purse-snatching suspects drove at their victims, police say
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from three separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related. The first happened in Wallingford on Monday. Police claimed the first purse was snatched in...
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Parents angry after child brings guns to class in East Granby
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 13, including outraged parents in East Granby after guns were brought to school. A 90-year-old woman in Illinois finally gets a diploma. That's Dec. 13's Trending Now story. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: CT energy efficiency, inflation...
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
milfordmirror.com
Attorneys for Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van incident, begin talks with New Haven to settle $100M lawsuit
NEW HAVEN — Attorneys for Richard 'Randy" Cox, the man paralyzed in a police van in June, began talks Monday to move his $100 million lawsuit against five officers facing criminal charges and the city toward a settlement. But it will likely take multiple sessions to figure out if...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate string of purse snatchings in New Haven County
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 13, including outraged parents in East Granby after guns were brought to school. A 90-year-old woman in Illinois finally gets a diploma. That's Dec. 13's Trending Now story. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: CT energy efficiency, inflation...
Eyewitness News
Meeting held after child brought guns to school last week in East Granby
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - School and town officials met with upset parents on Monday after a child brought two guns to school last week. Officials said it happened at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby last Friday. The owner of the guns, 32-year-old Kenneth Pariaug, was arrested and...
darientimes.com
Hundreds gather at vigil to honor Milford woman killed: 'She was an amazing mom'
MILFORD — At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the sound of acoustic guitar strings and the lyrics to Kacey Musgraves’ ballad, “Rainbow,” rang over the crowd of a couple hundred people at Milford Lisman Landing. “If you could see what I see, you’d be blinded by the...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Woman Shot
2022-12-11@10:52pm–#Trumbull CT– A 19 year old woman was shot in the leg in an apparent “accidental” discharge of a fire arm on Moose Hill Road.
Eyewitness News
Road rage incident leads to ‘bigotry or bias’ intimidation arrest in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A road rage incident led to the arrest of a man on an “intimidation based on bigotry or bias” charge. Wilton police identified the arrestee as 50-year-old Erik Krobetzky. Krobetzky turned himself in to police based on an arrest warrant for the incident that...
Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
darientimes.com
Milford homicide shows CT domestic violence victims need more protections, advocates say
MILFORD – By all appearances, Julie Minogue did everything she was supposed to when Ewen Dewitt, the father of her 3-year-old allegedly sent her 220 harassing text messages last month. “Try not to get killed with that stupid f---ing mouth of yours,” Dewitt said in one of the texts,...
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
Autopsy update released in Canterbury use of force investigation
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General released an update Friday in the use-of-force investigation into the death of a Hebron man after police deployed a taser on him days prior. An autopsy was performed and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded Marzi's death was...
WTNH.com
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other individuals inside.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Overnight Assault
2022-12-10@1:17am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police received a call of a man in the 100 block of Terry Place suffering injured after an assault with a weapon (the weapon was not indicated). While police were on the scene the man became combative with EMS and police assisting him. One police officer was struck by the man, identified as as.
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Comments / 1