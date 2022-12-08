Read full article on original website
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Direct flights from Sacramento to Toronto starting in JuneD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
arcurrent.com
ARC president Melanie Dixon to resign at the end of the semester
On Dec. 6, a farewell gathering was held at American River College for Dixon. Faculty, staff and students from the different areas of the Los Rios Community College District were present. Dixon, who announced her decision to resign in an email to faculty and staff on Nov. 3, says she...
'We really see kids come out of their shell': Special education students learn life long skills at Stockton Holiday Boutique
STOCKTON, Calif. — Special education students in middle school, high school and beyond create and sell their own unique holiday items at the San Joaquin County Office of Education's annual Holiday Boutique. The event took place Thursday at the Wentworth Education Center at 2707 Transworld Drive from 9 a.m....
Parents scramble to find new schools following Rocklin charter's decision to close
ROCKLIN – A school shuttered its doors with no warning. Parents of Placer Academy Charter say the recent announcement came out of nowhere.Instead of enjoying winter break, dozens of parents are trying to enroll their children in new schools.Jessica Brenner thought she misread a recent email from the charter school."Well, at first, I thought they meant final day before winter break – like winter break was starting a week early," she said. "Then, I had to re-read it a few times."In it, parents learned the transitional kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school's final day would be Thursday."I wish we had known the school had...
Classic holiday movies showing at Sacramento theaters
(KTXL) — A holiday tradition for many families is to go out and see a movie and several local Sacramento theaters will be showing classic Christmas movies like “White Christmas”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Home Alone” and “Die Hard”. Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD Address: 6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento “It’s a Wonderful Life 75th […]
'I wanted to find new ways to spread Christmas cheer': Folsom native introduces Thurman Christmas Experience
FOLSOM, Calif. — Hundreds are gearing up to visit Thurman Way in Folsom this holiday season to see a Christmas display like no other. The Thurman Christmas Experience is a holiday light and Christmas display bringing joy to all kids and adults. At just 21-years-old, Tyler Pepper is the...
'It's a mandatory community call out': Stockton nonprofit and Toys for Tots need your help getting gifts to kids
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — With the holiday season in full swing, a Stockton nonprofit is asking the community for help with giving toys to young ones in their community. Mims Corner is an organization started by husband and wife duo Anthony and Penny Mims. “We are a nonprofit,”...
Fox40
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
KCRA.com
Stockton mother, college student hit and killed while riding her bike to class
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton mother and UEI College student died this week after being hit while riding her bike to campus last week, authorities said. A carwash will be held to help raise funds for her family next week. Jennifer Ruiz, 26, was riding her bike to campus...
Electricity restored to nearly 12k SMUD customers in Sacramento
ELK GROVE, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, 12,087 customers were without power in the Executive Airport are of Sacramento Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:38 a.m. Saturday.
Mom continues fight for son as US Department of Education finds school district committed rights violations
DAVIS, Calif. — A family is finally seeing progress toward justice four years after the death of their 13-year-old son, Max Benson. He died after being restrained at Guiding Hands, a non-public school, in 2018. The United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights reached an agreement with...
abc10.com
Here's how to make home made hot chocolate for the perfect holiday gift | Healthy Living with Megan Evans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you like a DIY Gift then you'll want to make this Homemade Hot Chocolate Mix in a jar. They're perfect for a neighbor, co-worker or friend. All you need is cacao powder, sugar and if you want to add some fun toppings get some chocolate chips and marshmallows. You can use any sugar you like, but I like to use coconut sugar as it's a lower glycemic sugar. You're going to add everything to a 16 oz mason jar (read instructions below). Then you can add some ribbon and a bow and you've got an easy homemade gift!
Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
KCRA.com
Beloved West Sacramento restaurant serves its final meals after 87 years in business
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved West Sacramento restaurant served its final meals on Thursday. The family-owned establishment was in business for 87 years. "It's our legacy,” Club Pheasant owner Pete Palamidessi said. “We are very proud, and it's going to be hard." Palamidessi’s grandparents opened the...
ijpr.org
‘I'm meant to be here’: California’s Legislature will have a record number of women, LGBTQ lawmakers
It’s been nearly 20 years since a woman has represented Sacramento in the California Legislature. Now, there are two: Sen. Angelique Ashby and Asm. Stephanie Nyugen, both Democrats. Ashby said she was surprised to realize it had been so long since the last woman to represent the area, Deborah...
Troy Taylor to become Stanford’s new head coach after 12-1 season with Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s thrilling 66-63 season ending loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS quarterfinal playoff matchup, Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor, who is joined by Hornets’ running back Cameron Skattebo and defensive lineman Jett Stanley, reacts to the emotional defeat, looks back at their special season and the accomplishments over […]
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
rosevilletoday.com
West Placer Growth: Regional University Specific Plan moves forward
Plan includes Christian university & mixed-use development. The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved revisions to the Regional University Specific Plan, continuing its commitment to providing much-needed housing, employment, higher education and recreation in west Placer. The 1,157-acre Regional University Specific Plan is split into two components: the university...
Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
SFGate
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
