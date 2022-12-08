SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you like a DIY Gift then you'll want to make this Homemade Hot Chocolate Mix in a jar. They're perfect for a neighbor, co-worker or friend. All you need is cacao powder, sugar and if you want to add some fun toppings get some chocolate chips and marshmallows. You can use any sugar you like, but I like to use coconut sugar as it's a lower glycemic sugar. You're going to add everything to a 16 oz mason jar (read instructions below). Then you can add some ribbon and a bow and you've got an easy homemade gift!

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO