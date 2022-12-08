ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

arcurrent.com

ARC president Melanie Dixon to resign at the end of the semester

On Dec. 6, a farewell gathering was held at American River College for Dixon. Faculty, staff and students from the different areas of the Los Rios Community College District were present. Dixon, who announced her decision to resign in an email to faculty and staff on Nov. 3, says she...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parents scramble to find new schools following Rocklin charter's decision to close

ROCKLIN – A school shuttered its doors with no warning. Parents of Placer Academy Charter say the recent announcement came out of nowhere.Instead of enjoying winter break, dozens of parents are trying to enroll their children in new schools.Jessica Brenner thought she misread a recent email from the charter school."Well, at first, I thought they meant final day before winter break – like winter break was starting a week early," she said. "Then, I had to re-read it a few times."In it, parents learned the transitional kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school's final day would be Thursday."I wish we had known the school had...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Classic holiday movies showing at Sacramento theaters

(KTXL) — A holiday tradition for many families is to go out and see a movie and several local Sacramento theaters will be showing classic Christmas movies like “White Christmas”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Home Alone” and “Die Hard”. Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD Address: 6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento “It’s a Wonderful Life 75th […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Here's how to make home made hot chocolate for the perfect holiday gift | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you like a DIY Gift then you'll want to make this Homemade Hot Chocolate Mix in a jar. They're perfect for a neighbor, co-worker or friend. All you need is cacao powder, sugar and if you want to add some fun toppings get some chocolate chips and marshmallows. You can use any sugar you like, but I like to use coconut sugar as it's a lower glycemic sugar. You're going to add everything to a 16 oz mason jar (read instructions below). Then you can add some ribbon and a bow and you've got an easy homemade gift!
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Troy Taylor to become Stanford’s new head coach after 12-1 season with Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s thrilling 66-63 season ending loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS quarterfinal playoff matchup, Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor, who is joined by Hornets’ running back Cameron Skattebo and defensive lineman Jett Stanley, reacts to the emotional defeat, looks back at their special season and the accomplishments over […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

West Placer Growth: Regional University Specific Plan moves forward

Plan includes Christian university & mixed-use development. The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved revisions to the Regional University Specific Plan, continuing its commitment to providing much-needed housing, employment, higher education and recreation in west Placer. The 1,157-acre Regional University Specific Plan is split into two components: the university...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
WOODLAND, CA

