Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Post Register
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense.
Post Register
Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. Suddenly, he saw a football on the ground.
Post Register
Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run
All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys got some bad injury news on Monday when the team learned that it would be without starting offensive lineman Terence Steele for the season after an ACL injury, and they got more bad news on Tuesday as it looks like nose tackle Johnathan Hankins will miss some extended time with an injury, as Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Post Register
Mahomes' brilliance for KC blighted by more turnover trouble
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid made it clear Sunday night that he wouldn't simply forget about the uncharacteristic three interceptions that Patrick Mahomes had thrown against the Denver Broncos. Those turnovers allowed a 27-point lead to nearly evaporate and almost doomed the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat.
Post Register
Titans mired in 1st 3-game skid since Vrabel's debut season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are stuck in their first three-game skid since Mike Vrabel's debut season with the latest loss just plain old “bad football." Yet they're still atop the AFC South, chasing their third straight division title with four games remaining.
Post Register
With Jets out of way, Bills focus on showdown vs. Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Before looking ahead to a prime-time showdown against Miami on Saturday — with the top spot in the AFC East hanging in the balance — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills should be relieved to have the New York Jets off their schedule.
Post Register
Dobbins and Edwards finally healthy together for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens were down to their No. 3 option at quarterback — but for the first time in almost two years, they also had both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards available. Good timing.
Post Register
Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
Post Register
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England's pass rush. That wasn't even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
Post Register
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing Monday that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth but struggling with four losses in its past five games. The Falcons (5-8) made the...
Post Register
AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Rousseau and the Buffalo Bills didn’t want to let down Von Miller. On Sunday, they collectively filled the absence of their star pass rusher by not letting up on Mike White and the New York Jets.
Post Register
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands
NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the...
Post Register
Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The playoffs are still months away for Pittsburgh and Dallas. Yet they provided a glimpse of what likely awaits each of them in the spring, a time of year when space gets tight and open ice essentially vanishes. For two of the NHL's highest-scoring teams, playing...
Post Register
It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games.
