Post Register

Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense.
CINCINNATI, OH
Post Register

Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. Suddenly, he saw a football on the ground.
Post Register

Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run

All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys got some bad injury news on Monday when the team learned that it would be without starting offensive lineman Terence Steele for the season after an ACL injury, and they got more bad news on Tuesday as it looks like nose tackle Johnathan Hankins will miss some extended time with an injury, as Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Mahomes' brilliance for KC blighted by more turnover trouble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid made it clear Sunday night that he wouldn't simply forget about the uncharacteristic three interceptions that Patrick Mahomes had thrown against the Denver Broncos. Those turnovers allowed a 27-point lead to nearly evaporate and almost doomed the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

Titans mired in 1st 3-game skid since Vrabel's debut season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are stuck in their first three-game skid since Mike Vrabel's debut season with the latest loss just plain old “bad football." Yet they're still atop the AFC South, chasing their third straight division title with four games remaining.
NASHVILLE, TN
Post Register

With Jets out of way, Bills focus on showdown vs. Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Before looking ahead to a prime-time showdown against Miami on Saturday — with the top spot in the AFC East hanging in the balance — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills should be relieved to have the New York Jets off their schedule.
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England's pass rush. That wasn't even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
Post Register

Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing Monday that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth but struggling with four losses in its past five games. The Falcons (5-8) made the...
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the...
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The playoffs are still months away for Pittsburgh and Dallas. Yet they provided a glimpse of what likely awaits each of them in the spring, a time of year when space gets tight and open ice essentially vanishes. For two of the NHL's highest-scoring teams, playing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games.
NEW YORK STATE

