Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
UISD seeing an increase in respiratory infections
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Respiratory illnesses are on the rise, that’s according to the United Independent School District. According to UISD, 510 potential cases of the flu were reported from the Oct. 15 to Dec. 10. Officials say unconfirmed cases suggest only symptoms of respiratory infections which include 1,016...
kgns.tv
Deadline to apply for Laredo City Manager position is approaching
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking for its next city manager, and they are looking at some of the potential candidates in our community. If you would like to apply to apply for the city manager position, the deadline to submit an application is this week.
kgns.tv
Marine Corps collecting Toys for Tots
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual holiday tradition of brining joy to kids on Christmas is going strong in the Gateway City. The Toys for Tots campaign has been around since 1946 and has been spearheaded by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. The City of Laredo is joining the Marine...
kgns.tv
Aeromar Airline to leave Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than two years of direct flights to Mexico City, the City of Laredo has announced that Aeromar will not longer operate at the Laredo International Airport. According to a statement from the city, this was due to a lack of travelers using the airline.
kgns.tv
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a scary moment for shoppers after was threat was made at a home improvement store. Several units with the Laredo Fire Department and Laredo Police Department arrived at the Lowe’s parking lot at around 9:30 a.m. According to Laredo Police, somebody called them...
kgns.tv
Another warm day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning a few clouds and humid in the uppers 60s this morning. Today will be warm and mostly sunny expected to reach a high of 84. A cold front will approach our area late this afternoon dropping dewpoints in the 50s and shifting southeast winds to north winds.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and it’s not just the Elves in the North Pole who are helping Papa Claus but also those in the Laredo Police Department. The police department is hard at work preparing for its annual Blue Santa Program, a Christmas tradition that is meant to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.
kgns.tv
Laredo Chamber of Commerce gets new location
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest and strongest business organizations has a new place to call home. After being housed at 2310 San Bernardo Avenue for more than 45 years, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is now located at 5702 McPherson Road. On Friday afternoon, the chamber...
kgns.tv
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An LISD student is hit by a car on her way to school Monday morning. According to the school district, the girl is a student at Memorial Middle School. The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. The girl was taken to a local hospital, treated,...
kgns.tv
Big pattern change coming this week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s the start of the week and were looking at above normal temperatures today and tomorrow . This morning cloudy skies in the upper 60s with possible fog before 10AM. Warming up into the 70s with partly sunny skies expected to reach a high...
kgns.tv
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Multiple people are hospitalized following a four vehicle collision reported on Loop 20 Friday evening. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 9 just before 7 p.m. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 6000 where a total of nine people were involved in the crash. A...
kgns.tv
UISD investigating rumors of shooting threat at middle school
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A UISD middle school was on high alert after rumors of a shooting threat came to light. On Friday, UISD received a report regarding an alleged threat made by a student at Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School. According to the UISD Police Department, students reported that...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest man wanted for child fondling
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for child fondling in Austin is found in Laredo. On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents found Gerardo Alvaro Mireles-Lopez, 40 near Oleander Park. Once in custody, records showed he was wanted in Austin for child-fondling. He will remain in Border Patrol custody pending other...
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer loses cargo on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -An incident involving a tractor trailer is creating traffic congestion on Mines Road. According to Laredo Police, a tractor trailer losing its load has caused several lane closures in Mines Rd by Killam Industrial Blvd. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Laredo College welcomes new trustees
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a busy election season, several new faces are expected to be sworn into office. Three new Laredo College Trustees have officially been elected. On Monday the college will hold a ceremony for two new team members. Newly elected trustee for place 1 is Erica Benavides...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for driver of SUV tied to hit and run accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to ask for the community’s help in locating the driver responsible for a fatal hit and run accident. The Laredo Police Department identified the victim as Refugio Chavez Jr., 44, who died after being hit by an SUV Friday night. Chavez is believed...
kgns.tv
Documents detail failures during search of escaped fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez
CENTERVILLE, TX (KBTX) - New information is coming to light regarding the search efforts for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez. Back in 2004, Lopez tried to kill a Webb County Sheriff Deputy and was sentenced to life in prison. Newly released documents obtained by KBTX highlight the search efforts for Gonzalo...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for rape
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for allegedly abusing a child in Maryland is behind bars. Border Patrol agents arrested Esdras Romero-Izara, 29, in Laredo. Officials say Izara was caught among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in north Laredo. Records revealed that Izara was also wanted...
kgns.tv
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
Comments / 0