Dillon boys, girls basketball squads start seasons at Western A Tip-Off

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Browning girls run through Hamilton in clash of 2022 state basketball qualifiers
FRENCHTOWN — Hamilton and Browning: two girls basketball teams coming off state tournament appearances last March. In their Class A Tip-Off Tournament contest on Saturday morning at Frenchtown High School, just the Indians looked the part. Outscoring the Broncs in every quarter besides the fourth, Browning secured a 61-51...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz use big second quarter against South Dakota to snap 4-game skid
Libby Stump started the second quarter by hitting a 3-pointer, draining a jumper after Sammy Fatkin’s free throws and knocking down another triple after Haley Huard’s shot from beyond the arc Sunday against South Dakota. Just like that, Montana opened the frame on a 13-0 run after trailing...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz look to pick up first road win versus South Dakota
MISSOULA — Saddled by four-game losing streaks, the Montana and South Dakota women's basketball teams will try turn things around Sunday when they battle at 11 a.m. in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Coyotes (4-5), like UM, have shown signs of their potential over the past two weeks. It just...
Comments / 0