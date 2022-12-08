Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals
BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins earns 2nd straight GNAC honor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award Monday. Wiggins averaged 22 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Yellowjackets. He led the team in scoring in both games,...
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings Skyview girls route Missoula Big Sky
Defending Class AA girls basketball state champion Billings Skyview looks formidable again. The Falcons blew out Missoula Big Sky on Saturday afternoon at home. Watch the highlights in the video above.
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings women score a season-high 91 points in blowout win over MSU-Northern
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team posted a season-high in points as the Yellowjackets toppled Montana State-Northern 91-43 in women's basketball Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. Aspen Giese and Skylar Patton each had 13 points for MSUB (10-1). The Skylights, who fell to 4-5 overall, were led...
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Lodge Grass guys, Huntley Project girls roll at Class B Tipoff
LOCKWOOD — The Lodge Grass guys and Huntley Project girls picked up blowout victories on Saturday evening in Lockwood at the Class B Tipoff tournament. Watch the highlights in the video above.
406mtsports.com
Rocky men's hoops survives MSU Billings' rally, evens up season rivalry series in OT
BILLINGS — Double-digit leads with less than five minutes to go usually don't turn into overtime games very often. But Rocky Mountain College men's basketball — up by as much as 13 points with just 4:26 remaining in regulation — found itself in that exact position at the hands of Montana State Billings and was dared to respond.
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked near Billings due to crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked near Billings due to a crash. The crash is located at 0.50 mile east of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 at mile-marker 452, Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map shows. Road conditions are snowy and icy. More from...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
agupdate.com
Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter
EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls PD responded to two separate incidents at Great Falls High School Friday
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police were called to Great Falls High School for a report of a student who was heard saying he had a weapon on him. The incident was reported to a staff member, and the school resource officer was able to identify the student using video surveillance, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week
Potential winter storm could dump well over 6 inches of snow across the area Monday through Thursday.
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend
It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.
montanarightnow.com
Fire damages garage on 5th Ave. S in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to a fire at 4423 5th Ave. S Sunday afternoon. Engine 3 arrived on scene at 1:22 pm and found an attached garage on fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the...
