Orange County, FL

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed motorcyclist believed to be Orange County corrections officer

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com, Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is still in mourning after a 60-year-old husband and father was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

A wrong-way driver in a BMW struck the motorcyclist on State Road 520 then ran from the scene. The motorcyclist who died was identified as 60-year-old Paulo Carvalho.

Sources have told Channel 9 that the owner of the car involved in the crash is a corrections officer at the Orange County Jail.

Leaving the scene of a fatal crash carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison with minimum mandatory sentence of four years.

Jose Guzman
4d ago

my prayers go out to both families both families are losing I understand the driver he is a correctional officer he probably got super paranoid and decided to run off as he probably didn't want to see that person laying in the ground and was not ready for that type of trauma we all make this mistakes impulsively when we face trauma God bless you guys and I hope the outcome is fair

