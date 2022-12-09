ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hundreds of thousands of people impacted by passport delays this year – watchdog

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNxNj_0jcQAGaC00

Hundreds of thousands of people were affected by delays in processing passport applications and many had travel plans disrupted as a result, Whitehall’s spending watchdog has found.

HM Passport Office (HMPO) processed a “record number” of applications amid “unprecedented demand” as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions were lifted but struggled to keep up with higher-than-average demand from customers, the National Audit Office (NAO) said.

In the first nine months of this year, 95% of customers received their passports within 10 weeks, but 360,000 people experienced longer waits.

The body urged the Home Office agency to learn lessons from the chaos and to “prepare for similar levels of demand” expected in 2023, when up to 10 million applications could be made.

Despite planning ahead, problems with recruitment and “limitations in its systems”, as well as unsuccessful efforts to deal with the level of demand all “contributed to longer than expected waits”, according to findings published on Friday.

During the pandemic, significantly fewer people applied for and renewed passports and officials planned for an “expected surge” in applications when travel restrictions were lifted.

The body prepared for 9.5 million applications in 2022 – 36% more than a normal year – based on the missing number of applications from the previous two years.

Between January to September, more than seven million people applied and the passport office processed 6.9 million applications, an increase of 21% compared with the same period in 2019.

HM Passport Office must now learn the lessons from this year and prepare for similar levels of demand that are expected in 2023

NAO chief Gareth Davies

In May alone, more than 1.2 million applications were received, 38% more than the highest month in any of the previous five years. In the busiest week, 340,000 applications were submitted.

An estimated three million passport applications are still expected from people who did not renew or apply during the pandemic, which means the passport office could see a further 9.8 million applications in 2023, the report said.

Head of the NAO Gareth Davies said: “HM Passport Office processed a record number of applications amid unprecedented demand.

“But limitations in its systems, coupled with difficulties in keeping up with higher-than-average numbers of customers contributed to delays for hundreds of thousands of people, creating anxiety for those with travel plans and hampering people’s ability to prove their identity.

We recognise that a small percentage of British passport customers did not receive the service that they should rightfully expect earlier this year

Home Office

“HMPO must now learn the lessons from this year and prepare for similar levels of demand that are expected in 2023.”

The department was already working to improve contact with customers and better deal with demand in future, the NAO added.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The impact of Covid-19 on passport services is not unique to the UK, with passport-issuing authorities across the world having reported challenges for their service.

“We recognise that a small percentage of British passport customers did not receive the service that they should rightfully expect earlier this year. However, we have worked hard to rectify this, and have processed a record number of applications for a British passport in 2022, with over 95% being completed within 10 weeks.”

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
The Independent

UK strikes: Month of rail chaos begins with first 48-hour action, as nursing walkout looms

A month of UK rail disruption has begun, with workers walking out in the first of a wave of two-day train strikes, as nurses prepare to take unprecedented industrial action.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail – and 14 train companies – from Tuesday and Friday.Trains are only running from 7.30am to 6.30pm on this week’s strike days, although many parts of the country - including most of Scotland and Wales - will have no services.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

New migrant measures treat asylum seekers like criminals, campaigners say

Human rights organisations have accused the Government of treating asylum seekers like criminals, following the announcement of a string of new measures to tackle the migrant crisis.Therapy charity Freedom From Torture said the new policies, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, risked sending refugees back to “unimaginable horrors”.The five-point plan, which includes ramping up immigration raids and housing asylum seekers in disused holiday parks and surplus military sites, was also described as “unworkable” and “deeply disturbing” by campaigners.Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, said that Mr Sunak’s Government has “wrecked” the asylum system.UK: PM...
BoardingArea

Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?

Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Soldiers ‘fed up’ over plan to break Christmas strikes, senior former commander warns

Government plans to use troops to break strikes and keep public services running have drawn warnings of discontent from the military and claims that the armed forces face being politicised.Former commanders and serving senior officers say soldiers having to spend their third Christmas in a row working on non-military duties could be bad for morale, and should not be viewed as a solution to what may become long-running industrial disputes.The government is due to hold a Cobra meeting on Wednesday – the second this week – to discuss “plans to limit disruption since unions first proposed strikes”, after which...
The Independent

Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer

An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
The Independent

Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will not be accelerated or slowed – Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has suggested the Government will not delay the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, insisting the commitment he has made is for it to progress at a normal pace while negotiations with the EU continue.Mr Cleverly said in the Commons that he told European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic “we would not either artificially accelerate that process or artificially hinder or retard that process”.He was speaking during a session of questions to Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) ministers in the House, where he was also warned by DUP MP Ian Paisley that the “EU smells weakness in this...
The Independent

Do rail workers still get paid when they go on strike?

Britain’s rail networks are at a standstill once again as more than 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies start a 48-hour walkout on Tuesday in a dispute over pay and conditions.Train bosses who want to cut 1,900 jobs argue that the railway has not recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, is currently losing millions of pounds a day and is in desperate need of modernisation and hence cannot grant the wage rises demanded by the RMT, despite the hardship that means for its staff.The first...
The Independent

National Grid asks two coal plants to fire up amid big freeze

Britain’s electricity grid operator has asked two of its coal-fired power stations to start warming up as freezing weather conditions heap pressure on the UK’s power network.National Grid said it had asked the winter “contingency” plants to prepare for operation to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”.It said the move means the coal-fired stations can be used as “tools for additional contingency” as needed to allow the network to run as usual and stressed that people “should continue to use energy as normal”.The UK faces its biggest test yet with the current cold snap – which has seen...
The Independent

Over 25,000 Utilita customers to receive compensation after support failings

More than 25,000 customers of Utilita Energy are to receive compensation after regulator Ofgem found failings in the supplier’s support of vulnerable pre-payment meter households.The energy watchdog said Utilita had agreed to pay out £830,000, including £508,260 in compensation for affected customers and £321,740 to the Energy Redress Fund, which helps support energy consumers in vulnerable situations.Ofgem said it believed Utilita did not take into consideration individual circumstances when deciding whether or not to provide additional support credits needed for customers topping up pre-payment meters.Affected customers, including those with medical issues and those classed as vulnerable, are set to receive...
The Independent

Rail services hit as first wave of strikes begin

Train services have been severely disrupted after rail workers walked out in the first of a wave of 48-hour strikes.Around half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed all day on Tuesday, with trains in other areas only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.Many places have no services, including most of Scotland and Wales.The same disruption is expected on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train companies are striking in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.Figures from location technology firm TomTom show the level of road congestion in...
The Independent

More than nine in 10 medically fit patients stuck in hospital beds in some areas

More than nine out of 10 people in some parts of England are stuck in hospital beds despite being fit to leave, new analysis shows.Levels are particularly high in areas of the North West, where some trusts have as many as 95% of patients still in beds who no longer need to be there.An average of 22,586 people per day across England were ready to leave hospital last week, of which 9,228 (41%) were discharged while 13,358 (59%) stayed in their beds, according to analysis of NHS data by the PA news agency.There are sharp regional differences across the country,...
BBC

'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'

Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
The Independent

Eva Kaili denies receiving cash from Qatar as EU corruption row grows

An MEP identified as a key suspect in a possible money laundering and corruption scandal that has rocked the European Union has denied receiving money from a Gulf State.Breaking her silence through a lawyer’s statement, Eva Kaili, a vice president of EU parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend, denied allegations that Qatar had lavished her with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.“Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that,” Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Ms Kaili, told Open TV.“She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing...
The Independent

New Zealand passes historic law banning next generation from ever smoking

New Zealand has passed a bill to ban those aged 14 and under from ever legally buying cigarettes in an effort to make the country smoke free by 2025.The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill aims to ban the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009, while decreasing the number of retailers that sell cigarettes.The Jacinda Ardern government will also cut down the amount of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco products.The bill passed its final reading in parliament on Tuesday with the support from the ruling Labour Party, the Greens and...
The Independent

The Independent

975K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy