Proposal surprise for Corrie’s Daisy after cancer scare

By Eleanor Barlow
 4 days ago

Coronation Street’s Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley are set for a romantic Christmas after a cancer scare leads to a surprise proposal.

The health scare for Daisy, played by Charlotte Jordan , becomes the latest in a series of ups and downs for the barmaid and Daniel, actor Rob Mallard, whose ex-wife Sinead died from cervical cancer.

Mallard said: “It is a massively triggering event because of what happened with Sinead.

“If it is a diagnosis of cancer, because he knows what’s coming down the line, that’s much more difficult to face than it was the first time.”

Jordan said his reaction is “heartbreaking” for her character, but leads to the couple re-assessing what is important in life.

She said: “I think it’s just put what’s really important into perspective.

“She’s going to be focused on Daniel and family… and her Instagram . What’s important to her, for sure.”

Mallard said “old romantic” Daniel will eventually realise the “depth” of his feelings and decide to pop the question to his girlfriend.

He said: “It is a risk, but Daniel does move at warp speed.”

The proposal is set to come as a “pleasant surprise” for Daisy, who was “never going to say no to Daniel”, Jordan said.

She added: “It’s quite speedy isn’t it, let’s be real. I don’t think she has any idea.”

Mallard said, despite the couple’s differences, Ken Barlow’s son hopes for a long-term future together.

He said: “He’s not one of these people that goes this will do for now.

“He very much thinks about what is it going to be like together when we’re old.

“But, he is a Barlow, Not by name but by nature he is definitely a Barlow.

“If he met a woman really close to him in terms of interests, especially if things weren’t going well with him and Daisy, who knows?”

In the new year,  Daisy’s mother, played by Amy Robbins, will appear on the cobbles.

Jordan said their “fractured” and “distant” relationship may give viewers an understanding of her character’s personality.

She said: “It will help them understand why she is spiky sometimes and why she does put up a front because she’s had a lot of things going on in her life really.”

The Independent

Rhod Gilbert ‘feeling good’ as he discloses stage four cancer diagnosis

Rhod Gilbert has given fans an update on his health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.In July, the comedian announced that he was undergoing treatment for cancer at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, a hospital which he had previously raised funds for.At the time, he commended the NHS care he was receiving as “incredible”.The 54-year-old has given fans an update on his health during a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales.“I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day,” he said.Gilbert went on to recall the symptoms he suffered prior to his diagnosis, stating that...
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery

Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia

Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Cheryl E Preston

Carly does the unthinkable to save her own skin on General Hospital

General Hospital fans who assumed Carly Corinthos would reveal Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow Tate's ( Katelyn MacMullen) daughter in order to save Willow's life were mistaken. If spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are accurate Ms. Spencer is going to do the unthinkable by suggesting Nina be tested as a bone marrow donor without telling her it's to save her own child.
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Surprises Fans With Pregnancy Announcement

Kassandra Clementi and her partner Dan McKernan are expecting a new resident at their Barn Sanctuary rescue farm in Michigan. The former Home and Away actress shared the exciting news Tuesday that she and McKernan are expecting their first child together. Clementi made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

‘Mom is gone’: Cher’s mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, dies aged 96

Cher has appeared to confirm the death of her mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, aged 96. The singer, 76, shared the news on social media, tweeting “mom is gone” with a sad-face emoji.Holt had been admitted to hospital with pneumonia and had been suffering from recurring health issues, Cher shared in September.“Sorry I’ve been MIA. Mom’s been sick off and on. She just got out of [hospital]. She had pneumonia. She’s getting better,” wrote the “Believe” singer on 9 September.She thanked her fans for their prayers the following day, adding that “home is the best medicine” for her...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Blake Lively jokes ‘not one person’ saved her from bad hair day in candid photo

Blake Lively has shared a candid picture of her bad hair day while jokingly calling out her friends and family for not saving her from the messy look.The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story on 11 December to post a picture of the bad hair day in question. “How did no one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?” the 35-year-old actress wrote.In the image, Lively appears to be wearing floral pajamas with her blonde hair pulled back in a frizzy side bun. The mother of three...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street confirms full Christmas and New Year scheduling

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed its scheduling details for the Christmas and New Year period. The ITV1 soap will be airing big episodes over the festive season, but as always, there'll be a few changes to the usual schedules. As Christmas and New Year both fall on...
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For December 2: Carly And Nina Rush To Save Willow

GH spoilers for Friday, December 2, 2022, reveal medical woes, new friends, anger at Pentonville, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) finally looks sick again and it’s the first time since she...
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jack Threatens Phyllis -- Refuses To Let Anyone Harm Diane

Jack and Phyllis battle over Diane on Wednesday's Young and the Restless.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has had it with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) meddling, and he will stop at nothing to protect Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) from her wrath. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack suspects Phyllis sent Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to Genoa City to confront Diane about sending him to prison.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds hints at sinister plan in racism storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Griff Reynolds has hinted at a sinister plan in Coronation Street's racism storyline. Earlier this week, the racist agitator enacted a sinister plot to fool his followers after a confrontation with Alya Nazir. Alya had objected to Griff's bullying of councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and...
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Goes MIA-- 'B&B' Fans Panic Thorsten Kaye Is Leaving The Soap

'Bold and the Beautiful' viewers worry that Thorsten Kaye is leaving the daytime soap.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is taking a break to figure out if he wants to be with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Soap Dirt shared the soap viewers are panicking at the thought that Thorsten Kaye, the actor who plays Ridge, could be leaving the show.
digitalspy.com

The Big Soap Quiz 2022 crowns winner as Emmerdale and Coronation Street face off

Tonight (December 9) saw the cobbles and the village face off once more as The Big Soap Quiz had Emmerdale and Coronation Street go head-to-head to prove who knows the most about their soap. Rescheduled from earlier this week, host Stephen Mulhern's questions saw Emmerdale triumph following Coronation Street's win...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals horror accident in killer Stephen storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid secretly hopes for another death this Christmas as Teddy Thompkins suffers a shocking accident. Stephen has spent the past few weeks desperately covering up several secrets – with his guilt over Teddy's son Leo top of the list. Back in...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale hints at when cheating Mackenzie will be caught out

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's executive producer has dropped a big hint that Mackenzie Boyd's secrets are all about to come spilling out. Fans will know that Mackenzie recently learnt that he is the father of Chloe Harris's baby following their one-night-stand earlier this year. While his partner Charity Dingle is...
The Independent

Don’t lose hope, says disabled mother after world-first birth

A mother with a rare, recessive condition – who is believed to be the first in the world to give birth to a healthy baby – hopes to inspire others with disabilities and wants to have more children.Hira Ahmad, from Wandsworth, London, gave birth to her daughter Dua on January 29 2022 despite having Bruck syndrome – a condition with fewer than 50 recorded cases worldwide which means she has brittle bones, restricted growth and uses a wheelchair.The 28-year-old, who grew up breaking bones so regularly she was taken to a hospital every three months, told the PA news agency...
soaphub.com

DAYS Spoilers for December 7: Johnny DiMera Steps Up For His Ex

DAYS spoilers for December 7, 2022, promise Chanel Dupree finds a friend in an ex, Abe Carver feels the heat, and Eric Brady takes a chance. Chanel (Raven Bowens) is stunned and upset over all the recent events rattling her life. Jail! Harassment! Graffiti! It’s all too much and she’s just about ready to fall apart. Luckily, her good friend Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is right there to comfort her. He really is such a good ex-husband-sort-of-brother-in-law-buddy-and-pal. Maybe she picked the wrong twin…again?
