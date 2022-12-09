Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after Koah alerts officers to drugs in the vehicle
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested Saturday on drug charges after a Mitchell Police officer stopped a Buick SUV on State Road 60 East, just east of South 6th Street for an expired license plate. The plate had expired more than a year ago. The driver of that vehicle...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on warrants and now faces new drug charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday, December 7th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol spotted 40-year-old Christopher Cox, who was wanted on warrants walking east on 17th Street. The officer stopped Cox and detained him on two warrants for failure to appear. Cox admitted he...
wbiw.com
Police find passed out man and meth in a vehicle, arrest made
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday on a meth charge after Mitchell Police received a report of a male passed out in a silver Impala at the Marathon station on State Road 37. When police arrived they attempted to wake 40-year-old Joshua Early. Police say they found...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after a report of a physical altercation at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Solsberry man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after Bedford Police officers were called to a physical altercation taking place at an apartment in the 1000 block of I Street. When officers arrived at the top of the stairways in the building they could hear arguing....
wbiw.com
Habitual traffic offender is arrested after officer spots him driving a vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrols spotted a white Pontiac G6 parked at the gas pumps at the Circle K gas station at 16th and O streets. The officers recognized the driver as 35-year-old Jeffrey Novak...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested on drug charges after stopped in reported stolen vehicle
SULLIVAN — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on State Road 54 near Sullivan. A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department deputy learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Bloomington. During a search of that vehicle, police found cocaine, meth, and drug paraphernalia.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and money from a deceased man’s bank account
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and took money from a deceased man’s bank account. On November 28, 2022, a woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of a wallet and vehicle from 30 Sams Road.
wbiw.com
Police detect marijuana odor during a traffic stop and arrest Mitchell man
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on drug charges after a Mitchell Police officer stopped his vehicle at the intersection of State Road 60 East and South Meridian Road on Saturday night. The officer stopped the driver for no operative license plate light. When the officer approached the...
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
WRBI Radio
Decatur County man’s death under investigation
Decatur County, IN — Authorities in Decatur County are investigating a man’s death. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday evening to a home after someone doing a welfare check found 48-year-old Michael Adams dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Sheriff’s Office says the...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis woman arrested after stealing truck and crashing into IMPD vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS – Charges have been filed against an Indianapolis woman accused of striking a police car while driving a stolen truck. Erica Tumbleson, 31, faces a felony charge of auto theft and two misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement. According to court documents, Tumbleson stole a man’s truck as...
WHAS 11
Indiana man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend are charged for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Deamonta McIntyre is facing a murder charge and Kee Meh is charged with assisting a criminal. Police identified 23-year-old McIntyre as the suspect in the...
WHAS 11
Police respond to 'incident' at Jefferson Mall in Louisville
Video shows police armed with guns responding to incident at Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 12, 2022. // Courtesy of Austin Freeman.
Wave 3
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
wvih.com
Man Found Dead In Car
The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
WTHR
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
