Los Angeles, CA

Rent control is coming to Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — Renters in Pasadena rejoiced on the steps of City Hall Monday to celebrate the certification of election results ushering in new rent controls. In November, voters approved Measure H to restrict the amounts landlords can increase rent, roll back rents and provide eviction protections. The measure, which passed with 54% of the vote, takes effect Dec. 22.
LA critics: 'Tar,' 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' best pictures of 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a tie vote, "Tár" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" were named the best films of 2022 Sunday by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. The critics group also chose Cate Blanchett and Bill Nighy as best actors for "Tár" and "Living," respectively, and gave the best director and best screenplay nods to Todd Field for "Tár."
