LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a tie vote, "Tár" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" were named the best films of 2022 Sunday by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. The critics group also chose Cate Blanchett and Bill Nighy as best actors for "Tár" and "Living," respectively, and gave the best director and best screenplay nods to Todd Field for "Tár."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO