Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago

Looks to me like the cop turned around and tried to run the guy over. I think the cops are behind the gun store robberies.

Danny Lyons
3d ago

The judge, just by his statements, is an anti-gun advocate an needs to be removed from the case. His bias is very blatant! I understand LE’s use of the unmarked vehicle, but I don't understand the officer(s) failure to identify themselves before the unnecessary confrontation. This was a totally avoidable situation and I see LE as then aggressor.

no.news
4d ago

Cops preparing for a smash and grab it would appear. Sad that a few police ruin the name for many that hold honor

fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County

WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

$8K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of person who killed pregnant woman

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for information that will lead police to the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore.Jaymyra Burrell,19, was shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on Dec. 4, according to authorities.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Police Report Attempted Car Jacking, Home Invasion that injures one and Other Crimes

Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlnow.com

Gun store employee chases down thief in Clarendon

A man tried to steal a gun from an Arlington gun store last week but was chased down by a store manager as he tried to flee. The incident happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Nova Armory, which is now located at 2607 Wilson Blvd in Clarendon. “At approximately 6:37...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'

WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Police Investigating First Degree Assault That Occurred at Lakeforest Mall on Saturday Night

Gaithersburg Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Lakeforest Mall at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. A suspect armed with a handgun was involved in some sort of confrontation at the mall, that was possibly related to shoplifting. The suspect fled and Gaithersburg Police is investigating the incident as a first-degree assault.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WHIO Dayton

Maryland man accused of killing wife after requesting welfare check

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife after requesting a welfare check at his home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a firearms charge.
WALDORF, MD
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

FCSO seeks help in identifying suspects

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for Burglary of Residence. Officers received a call on December 1st when a resident of Clearbrook noticed two white males with face masks and hoods trying to enter his backdoor on his Ring Doorbell Camera.
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center

A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Fire Marshals Investigating Deadly Blaze At Westminster Bike Shop That Killed Owner: Officials

Authorities say that one person was killed in Maryland when an early-morning fire broke out at a popular bike shop in Carroll County on Monday morning. Bradley White, 55, the owner of White’s Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 12, when a fire broke out at his business and spread to nearby apartments and other buildings, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WESTMINSTER, MD
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
WASHINGTON, DC

