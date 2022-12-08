Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO