This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Orlando named the #1 most overrated tourist stop of 2022: a satirical pieceKelsey KrygerOrlando, FL
Zaxby’s to Expand Central Florida Footprint
“The business model and the brand itself is like a family. We had looked at other franchises and it just didn’t mesh. Zaxby’s had similar values to ours, was on the right trajectory, and Zach (the founder) is an amazing man.”
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
Brevard Sheriff: Man shot dead in McDonald's parking lot
PORT SAINT JOHN, Fla. — A man is dead after deputies say he attacked someone sitting in a truck at a McDonald’s in Port St. John Sunday night. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the victim fought back and ultimately shot and killed his attacker. The...
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
Daytona Beach Shores residents to meet and discuss recovery efforts
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Recovery efforts from hurricane Nicole have been a long and tedious process in Volusia County. Damage caused by hurricanes this year is leading residents to ensure property along the coast is prepared for future storms. Several condominium owners and local businesses will meet Monday...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
Universal Orlando Foundation gives $1 million to community organizations
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Universal Orlando Foundation has given more than $1 million to area organizations as part of its first-ever “Celebration of Giving”. Universal Orlando Foundation gives more than $1 million to 30 area organizations. The grants ranged from $10,000 to $100,000. It was part of the...
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Investigation ongoing after 2 killed in head-on crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Orange County. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway. Troopers say a 53-year-old driver crossed the median and crashed into another car. Both drivers died. Investigators are now...
Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
Officials: 14 people displaced after fire at Orange County apartment building
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department says they responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building on Sunday. Fire crews and Orlando police were able to help three people get out of the apartment. The fire displaced 14 people, according to the Orlando Fire Department. Red...
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian
9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide
An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
