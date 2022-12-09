ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Brevard Sheriff: Man shot dead in McDonald's parking lot

PORT SAINT JOHN, Fla. — A man is dead after deputies say he attacked someone sitting in a truck at a McDonald’s in Port St. John Sunday night. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the victim fought back and ultimately shot and killed his attacker. The...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman

APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby

A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Universal Orlando Foundation gives $1 million to community organizations

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Universal Orlando Foundation has given more than $1 million to area organizations as part of its first-ever “Celebration of Giving”. Universal Orlando Foundation gives more than $1 million to 30 area organizations. The grants ranged from $10,000 to $100,000. It was part of the...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL

