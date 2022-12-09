Read full article on original website
Tennessee's Halzle travels to check on highly ranked quarterback targets
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled Monday to check on a couple of the Vols' highly ranked quarterback targets in the 2024 class.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Linebacker Commit Has Massive State Championship Game
Tennessee football linebacker commit Jeremiah Telander capped off his high school career with a massive performance in the Georgia 6A State Championship game. Telander recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in Gainesville High School’s narrow, 35-28, loss against Langston Hughes. While his team came up short, Telander had a fantastic performance in the state championship of Georgia high school football’s second largest classification.
Josh Heupel shares statement on passing of Mike Leach, who coached him at Oklahoma
College football tragically lost one of its most popular figures on Monday night when Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, was innovative on the field and entertaining in front of a camera, and he was successful at such outpost programs as Texas Tech and Washington State before coming to the SEC in January 2020. His death hits close to home at Tennessee, as Leach was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma in 1999 when Josh Heupel was the starting quarterback for the Sooners, and the second-year coach of the Vols shared a statement on Leach’s passing on Tuesday morning.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Undermanned Against Maryland
Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is returning to the lineup for Tennessee Sunday against No. 13 Maryland. That doesn’t mean the Vols won’t be undermanned, however. Sophomore power forward Jonas Aidoo is out with flu-like symptoms while senior wing Josiah-Jordan James is a game time decision. Vescovi missed...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
Kingsport Times-News
No. 7 Vols, Hokies set for Hall of Fame Invitational
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Tennessee and Virginia Tech will hit the hardwood inside Barclays Center on Sunday for the eight-team Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. After Iona (5-2) meets St. Bonaventure (6-3) at 11:30 a.m., the Hokies (9-1) take on Oklahoma State (6-3) at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The No. 7 Vols (8-1) follow with their game against 13th-ranked Maryland (8-1), which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on FS1. Massachusetts (7-2) and Hofstra (6-4) close out the event at 7 p.m.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
wvlt.tv
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
