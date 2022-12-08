Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 shut down from North Platte to Wyoming, along with county roads
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Roads are beginning to face significant challenges in parts of the Panhandle and western Nebraska. The northeast portion of the Panhandle is seeing the most difficulty, especially along the South Dakota border. Nebraska Highway 27 is considered impassable by the Nebraska Department of Transportation due to blowing...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning
SIDNEY - "Monday is the day to prepare." That's according to the National Weather Service ahead of a prolonged winter storm that's forecast to impact the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early this week. According to the Department of Transportation in Nebraska and Wyoming, travel should be avoided...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
News Channel Nebraska
Youngkin schedules February special election in Virginia to fill Donald McEachin's seat
A special election in Virginia to replace the late Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month, will take place in February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. The election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District will be held February 21, 2023, and candidates have until December 23 to declare their candidacy, according to an order signed by Youngkin, a Republican.
