DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Jack in the Box CFO leaves the company
Tim Mullany, Jack in the Box’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since January 2021, is leaving the company due to personal reasons. His last day is Feb. 2. Mullany most recently led the Del Taco acquisition, which was completed earlier this year. “I appreciate Tim’s partnership as...
DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees to cut costs
DoorDash announced that it will lay off more than 1,200 employees in order to reduce operating expenses that, "if left unabated – would continue to outgrow our revenue."
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company. — Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company. Miller is the current interim CFO and...
Zebra Technologies names Bill Burns as next CEO
Zebra Technologies Corporation, a broad-based technology company whose solutions include devices for data capture, mobile robotics, and software, today announced Zebra’s Chief Product & Solutions Officer Bill Burns will become the company’s next CEO and a member of the Zebra Board of Directors; Anders Gustafsson will transition from his role as CEO to become Executive Chair of the Zebra Board of Directors.
Tyson Foods Names Melanie Boulden Chief Growth Officer
Newly created role will accelerate growth of company’s portfolio of brands and products. Tyson Foods today announced Melanie Boulden as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, effective February 6, 2023. Boulden will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the Enterprise Leadership Team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, R&D, communications, and consumer insights and analytics.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
New CEO Jason Buechel's Personal Connection To Whole Foods
On September 1, Whole Foods CEO and co-founder John Mackey retired from the grocery store chain he helped create in 1980. According to The Washington Post, the merger between Mackey's SaferWay and Clarksville Natural Grocery laid the foundation for Whole Foods Market to become the largest natural foods supermarket chain with more than 500 locations in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.
Buyers Edge Buys Restaurant Finance Firm RASI
Two firms are combining their complementary offerings for the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement platform for the industry, has acquired Restaurant Accounting Services Inc. (RASI), a provider of accounting, payroll and finance software for the industry, the firms said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The...
Amazon expands ‘s-team’ with addition of four executives to senior leadership group
Amazon has expanded its senior leadership team with four additional leaders, according to a message to employees from CEO Andy Jassy, shared publicly by the company Wednesday morning. Newly named to the s-team, or “Steam” as it’s known internally, are: Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music; Candi Castleberry, VP of...
Academy Sports And Outdoors (ASO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ASO earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Smalls Sliders names former Krispy Kreme president as CEO
Maria Rivera has been named the new CEO of Louisiana-based QSR Smalls Sliders. Rivera previously served as Krispy Kreme’s U.S. president and has also held roles with TGI Fridays, Logan’s Roadhouse, Darden Restaurants and the Walt Disney Company. “I am excited to be joining Smalls Sliders early on,”...
