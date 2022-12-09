ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

erwinrecord.net

Overturned tractor trailer snarls I-26 traffic for five hours

A tractor trailer overturned causing extended lane closures on Interstate 26 on Thursday, Dec. 1, after the driver lost control of the rig near mile marker 42 in Unicoi County. According to Unicoi County Emergency Management Director Jimmy Erwin, I-26 was closed for several hours while officials worked to clear...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Public gets look at proposed U.S. 23 traffic modifications between Wise and Pound

WISE — Virginia Department of Transportation officials on Monday unveiled a proposed $5.1 million plan to revise highway crossovers and turn lanes along U.S. Route 23 north of Wise. VDOT design and engineer staffers gathered at Central High School’s auditorium for a public information meeting on the project, which...
WISE, VA
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
WJHL

Southwest Va. task force arrests 19 on drug & weapons charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

One man injured in Kingsport shooting, investigation ongoing, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after one person was taken to a hospital following a shooting on Friday night. Police responded to Stonecrest Apartments at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The victim's condition is unknown, police said. Authorities said it appears the shooting was "an...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman to conduct alarm tests on Tuesday

Eastman officials have announced that the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday. “These tests of Eastman’s hazardous vapor release alerting system are designed to ensure our emergency preparedness systems are operating property,” a press release from Eastman said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

TDOT: Traffic flowing after I-26 E crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup

JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
BRISTOL, VA

