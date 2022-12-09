Read full article on original website
SCSO: Truck goes airborne, crashing into tree
One Bluff City man is injured after police say a 2017 Ram 2500 left the roadway, ran through a ditch line, hit a culvert and went airborne before crashing into a tree.
supertalk929.com
“Narcotic Round Up” operation leads to 19 arrests in Russell County, Virginia
Nineteen individuals were arrested last week as part of a “Narcotics Round Up” operation in Russell County, VA. The Holston River Regional Drug Task Force and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests, which ranged from drug offenses to firearm violations. Officials with the operation say...
erwinrecord.net
Overturned tractor trailer snarls I-26 traffic for five hours
A tractor trailer overturned causing extended lane closures on Interstate 26 on Thursday, Dec. 1, after the driver lost control of the rig near mile marker 42 in Unicoi County. According to Unicoi County Emergency Management Director Jimmy Erwin, I-26 was closed for several hours while officials worked to clear...
Kingsport Times-News
Public gets look at proposed U.S. 23 traffic modifications between Wise and Pound
WISE — Virginia Department of Transportation officials on Monday unveiled a proposed $5.1 million plan to revise highway crossovers and turn lanes along U.S. Route 23 north of Wise. VDOT design and engineer staffers gathered at Central High School’s auditorium for a public information meeting on the project, which...
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
Southwest Va. task force arrests 19 on drug & weapons charges
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell […]
Washington Co., Virginia authorities share new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators. According to a release from the Washington […]
wcyb.com
One man injured in Kingsport shooting, investigation ongoing, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after one person was taken to a hospital following a shooting on Friday night. Police responded to Stonecrest Apartments at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The victim's condition is unknown, police said. Authorities said it appears the shooting was "an...
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman to conduct alarm tests on Tuesday
Eastman officials have announced that the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday. “These tests of Eastman’s hazardous vapor release alerting system are designed to ensure our emergency preparedness systems are operating property,” a press release from Eastman said.
Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
TDOT: Traffic flowing after I-26 E crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan EMS asking people to help fill ambulances with gifts
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services is asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual Fill the Box campaign on Monday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
Johnson City Press
Law enforcement interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, sheriff's official says
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff's spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake Monday morning report from band director Eddie Dalton, who according...
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup
JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
Buncombe Co. detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge
A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
