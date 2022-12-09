ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police looking into possible self-defense in Drake shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to investigate the city’s seventeenth homicide of the year but investigators say evidence could be pointing to possible self defense. “Following up the leads and one of those is this is potentially an act of self defense,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report December 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sheldon Gene Boswell, 25, of 808 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to serve jail time in the amount of seven days on an original charge domestic abuse assault. Officers received a report...
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

DMPD: Truck theft led to traffic accident, shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police said a truck theft led to a car accident and shooting on Hickman Road Thursday. According to the Des Moines Police, three people, who knew about the truck theft, found the stolen truck near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Hickman Road. Those individuals then followed the truck […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny mom says video shows son’s brutal assault

ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Images of Clive bank robber released

CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a bank robber in Clive. They released images Friday of a man they say has robbed the First Interstate Bank on Hickman Road twice this year. The most recent robbery took place in November. If you have any information, contact the Clive...
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman hurt in early morning house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in the hospital following an early morning house fire in Polk County. It happened near the intersection of NW 43rd Place and NW Second Street just after 5:30 Saturday morning. The Polk County Sherriff's Office says the house was fully engulfed in...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. *Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Randy Clay Bolt, of Texas, on Friday at the Lobby for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent behavior. Officers transported Bolt to the Union County Jail, where he was released on bond. *Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Jackie Lynn-Miller of Idaho on Saturday at the...
CRESTON, IA
We Are Iowa

1 injured after Saylor Township house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital following an early morning fire in Saylor Township, according to the Saylor Township Fire Department. The fire took...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping in Melcher-Dallas Pleads

An Altoona man arrested in Melcher-Dallas on June 20 has accepted a plea deal. Fifty-three-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, was initially charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree and Aggravated Misdemeanor, and two counts of Child Endangerment and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Body Found in Burned Vehicle Near Leon Identified

LEON, IA – The Decatur County Sheriff says no foul play is suspected in the case of the man found dead next to a burned out vehicle last month. The Sheriff’s Department says the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon was found dead in a field near the burned up vehicle east of Leon on November 26th. The investigation with state officials determined that the vehicle had become stuck in the field and then caught fire. The autopsy by the state medical examiner found no injuries on Moulds’ body. They are still waiting on the final toxicology results — but say no foul play is suspected.
LEON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy