weareiowa.com
Des Moines police investigating Monday death as 18th homicide of 2022
Police say they went to the home for a welfare check at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday after someone called the station. They believe there is no ongoing threat.
Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
Des Moines Police looking into possible self-defense in Drake shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to investigate the city’s seventeenth homicide of the year but investigators say evidence could be pointing to possible self defense. “Following up the leads and one of those is this is potentially an act of self defense,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. […]
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sheldon Gene Boswell, 25, of 808 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to serve jail time in the amount of seven days on an original charge domestic abuse assault. Officers received a report...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in the Drake neighborhood, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in the Drake neighborhood Saturday evening, Des Moines police said in a statement. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 2314 University Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening. When officers arrived at...
Senior DMPD officer arrested for allegedly operating under the influence
DES MOINES, Iowa — A senior officer with the Des Moines Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence. Angel Danniel Perez Aguilar, 27, a five year veteran of the police force, was charged with operating while under the influence first offense and possession or carrying of […]
Investigation underway after Des Moines fire sends woman to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines fire sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office along with police and fire units were called to the 400 block of NW 43rd Place on the report of a house fire. The north Des Moines home was fully […]
DMPD: Truck theft led to traffic accident, shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police said a truck theft led to a car accident and shooting on Hickman Road Thursday. According to the Des Moines Police, three people, who knew about the truck theft, found the stolen truck near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Hickman Road. Those individuals then followed the truck […]
KCCI.com
Ankeny mom says video shows son’s brutal assault
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County
(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
Man severely injured in dog attack, West Des Moines police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by two pit bulls outside an apartment complex in West Des Moines Thursday afternoon, according to West Des Moines police. The victim was unconscious and still being attacked by the dogs when officers...
KCCI.com
'It's very heartbreaking:' Community leader calls to stop gun violence after Saturday homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — "It's very sad that it happened. And it's something that you don't want to see ever, and especially not so close to where we're at," said Jalissa Hill with Platinum Kutz. The barber shop sits right across the street from Rico's at Drake. The restaurant...
KCCI.com
Images of Clive bank robber released
CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a bank robber in Clive. They released images Friday of a man they say has robbed the First Interstate Bank on Hickman Road twice this year. The most recent robbery took place in November. If you have any information, contact the Clive...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman hurt in early morning house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in the hospital following an early morning house fire in Polk County. It happened near the intersection of NW 43rd Place and NW Second Street just after 5:30 Saturday morning. The Polk County Sherriff's Office says the house was fully engulfed in...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. *Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Randy Clay Bolt, of Texas, on Friday at the Lobby for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent behavior. Officers transported Bolt to the Union County Jail, where he was released on bond. *Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Jackie Lynn-Miller of Idaho on Saturday at the...
1 injured after Saylor Township house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital following an early morning fire in Saylor Township, according to the Saylor Township Fire Department. The fire took...
Student caught with gun at Des Moines middle school is suspected of attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November. The teen had been under investigation in connection with a robbery attempt that happened in the 600 block of Cutler on November […]
kniakrls.com
Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping in Melcher-Dallas Pleads
An Altoona man arrested in Melcher-Dallas on June 20 has accepted a plea deal. Fifty-three-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, was initially charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree and Aggravated Misdemeanor, and two counts of Child Endangerment and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
northwestmoinfo.com
Body Found in Burned Vehicle Near Leon Identified
LEON, IA – The Decatur County Sheriff says no foul play is suspected in the case of the man found dead next to a burned out vehicle last month. The Sheriff’s Department says the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon was found dead in a field near the burned up vehicle east of Leon on November 26th. The investigation with state officials determined that the vehicle had become stuck in the field and then caught fire. The autopsy by the state medical examiner found no injuries on Moulds’ body. They are still waiting on the final toxicology results — but say no foul play is suspected.
