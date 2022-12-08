Read full article on original website
Timothy Toomey
4d ago
Never heard of him even so might be good for him that someone leaked his songs because it might give him some recognition 👀😮😲
Reply(5)
33
TRUTH
4d ago
if someone stole your life's work you would be pissed 2. All of pretending it doesn't matter because you don't know him is crazy to me.
Reply(11)
17
Pat Zimm
4d ago
Sure thing tough guy. Nobody's heard of you before this. Over a hundred garbage songs of yours floods the market and people still don't care.
Reply(2)
14
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
Meek Mill Says Thanksgiving Is Fake – ‘The Pilgrims Killed the Indians’
As many people across the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, Meek Mill is going viral for a tweet calling the holiday a farce. On Monday (Nov. 21), Meek Mill fielded questions from fans during a Q&A session on Twitter in preparation for his new mixtape Flamerz 5. One fan asked the Philly rapper what he would be doing on Thanksgiving, which got a rise from the Dreamchasers boss.
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Crowns Cash Money 'Greatest' Hip Hop Label Ever: 'No One's Even Close'
Cash Money Records is the greatest Hip Hop label of all time, according to Irv Gotti. The Murder Inc. founder gave Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams’ empire the crown during a recent appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he discussed the potential value of some of the biggest rap labels’ catalogs.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Song Album That Runs For Almost Four Hours
Gucci Mane is closing out the year with a bang, dropping off a brand new album that has a runtime of almost four hours. Titled So Icy Boyz: The Finale, the mammoth new project is a 1017 compilation produced by Zaytoven that features an astounding 80 tracks. The LP features...
Saweetie Denies Trashing Famous Exes On New Song: “Ain’t Nobody Dissing Them Boys”
Rumors have been circulating following the release of Saweetie’s latest song, “Don’t Say Nothing.” The single, which released on Nov. 18 — just days after the late rapper Takeoff’s funeral — caused a bit of controversy, as many said it was “too soon” for a song “dissing her ex.” Fellow Migos member Quavo, who was with Takeoff at the time of his death, dated Saweetie for two years. More from VIBE.comSaweetie Roasts Fan Taunting Her For Reportedly Low Album SalesSaweetie Speaks On Being Called The "Queen Of The Bay"Benzino Dubs Lil Baby This Generation's 2Pac Now the Bay Area rapper has...
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Ben Affleck Once Said Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Jenny from the Block’ Video Was Supposed to Make You Uncomfortable
Ben Affleck set out to make people uncomfortable with Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Jenny from the Block’, but his intentions with the music video backfired.
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
soultracks.com
First Listen: El Debarge helps PJ Morton on his "Way"
(December 9, 2022) PJ Morton has reached that point in his career where artists line up to collaborate with him – either by appearing on his projects or tapping him to be on theirs. That’s what 18 Grammy nominations and four wins since 2013 will get you. Those 18 nominations include the two Morton received in 2022 for the golden victrolas to be awarded on Feb. 5, 2023.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
Complex
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
Stereogum
Iggy Pop – “Strung Out Johnny”
At the top of next year, the ancestral rock ‘n’ roll wildman and survivor Iggy Pop will release his new album Every Loser. Iggy recently signed with Gold Tooth Records, the imprint run by Post Malone/Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt, and Watt produced Every Loser. We’ve already posted the early single “Frenzy,” and now Iggy has shared “Strung Out Johnny,” another track from the LP.
Complex
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Project ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’
Gucci Mane closes out 2022 with a massive music drop. Less than two months after unleashing So Icy Boyz 22, the Alabama rapper returns with So Icy Boyz: The Finale—a New 1017 compilation project that runs three hours and 51 minutes. The ambitious effort is produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Zaytoven, and delivers 80—yes, 80—tracks across four discs.
HipHopDX.com
Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On 'Don't Say Nothin'
Saweetie has denied allegations that she subliminally dissed Quavo and Lil Baby on “Don’t Say Nothin,” from her recently released The Single Life EP. The song contained lyrics like, “A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on? / That’s light, better check my net worth / Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt / That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs,” which were perceived as veiled shots at her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, and Lil Baby, who she was romantically linked to last year.
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
