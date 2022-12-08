ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 27

Cactus Rose
4d ago

I am shocked and saddened. He has been my shoe repair man for quite a while. So helpful, pleasant and knowledgeable. His repairs always worked well for me. May he RIP.

Reply
13
Gary R
4d ago

Very sad! RIP! Please help the police solve this case. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends. God bless you all.

Reply
9
Renee Edelman
4d ago

🙏🏽 for his family. Sad that hard working people come to the U.S. for a better life and find that the U.S. is not much better than the country they left . RIP

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill

Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole guns, ammunition and welding equipment from a mine near Catalina over the course of a month. Starting Nov. 11, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said, the property owner reported that about 40 items stolen. On...
CATALINA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona animal welfare community faces overpopulation issue

Vickie Lee was in her home when she heard one of her children screaming. When she went to check up on them, she saw Mika, her female purebred Shiba Inu, attacking Taiyo, her male corgi-Chihuahua mix. “I had one dog outside and another dog inside,” she said. “One of the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mercado project dies a second time before Council

The controversial Mercado Courtyard apartment complex planned near the intersection of 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard is dead – again – while its controversial neighbor was abruptly pulled from the agenda. Scottsdale City Council voted 5-2 to reject the rezoning application and site plan for the 262 unit...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City official sees need to go slow on electric vehicles

The Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group say taxpayers can save a lot of money – about $80 million for the state’s 10 largest cities – by converting to a fleet of electrical vehicles. Scottsdale Public Works Director Dan Worth says it’s more complicated...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Family blames Mesa Fire for destroyed home

A family that lost a home, four vehicles and two dogs in a fire on a county island has filed a claim against the city for $1.35 million, alleging Mesa Fire and Medical “refused” to stop the blaze from spreading to their house in April. The 1-acre property...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

In 11 months, QC Police answered 25K service calls

With nearly a year under its belt, the Queen Creek Police Department has responded to nearly 25,000 total service calls ranging from traffic stops and noise complaints to violent crimes and human trafficking cases. That is up from between 6,000 and 7,000 annual calls prior to the department’s formation, when...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy