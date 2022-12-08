Read full article on original website
Are you a universal donor? NJ hospitals desperately in need of Type O
New Jersey hospitals are feeling the strain of a nationwide shortage of the universal blood type. Medical professionals are putting a call out for donations of Type O blood, as well as platelets, this holiday season. "The nation’s blood supply is still recovering from the pandemic and lockdown, compounded by...
Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News
U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
COVID-19 surges in NJ as hesitation over boosters remains
Interview: Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University. The cold weather is here and COVID-19 is surging in New Jersey, along with the flu and other respiratory diseases. But as cases, hospitalizations and deaths tied to the coronavirus climb, people remain slow to get the latest bivalent boosters, which are designed to guard against the now dominant strains of the virus.
Murphy doesn’t ‘foresee any mandates’ in N.J. over COVID as NYC urges people to wear masks
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he doesn’t have plans to reinstate any coronavirus restrictions in New Jersey as the number of cases continue to rise in the state and New York City health officials say people there should wear masks indoors again. Murphy dropped the state’s mask mandate in...
Governor Murphy: No Mask Mandate In NJ
Governor Phil Murphy is ruling out a return to COVID restrictions.
Two babies surrendered at Safe Haven sites, NJ’s third and fourth this year
The month of November saw the third and fourth surrenders of infants under New Jersey's Safe Haven law in 2022, according to information released by the state Department of Children and Families on Monday. DCF said two healthy, unrelated newborns were brought to separate designated sites last month, but citing...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial
Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
Return to In-Person Learning Has Caused Mental Health Problems for NJ Students, Counselors Say
The return to in-person schooling has been rocky for many students in New Jersey. Chalkbeat reporter Catherine Carrera sat in on a virtual panel of school counselors run by the Latino Mental Health Association of New Jersey. “They’re seeing a lot of students come in with anxiety, depression and just...
How much New Jersey's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
NEW JERSEY - The New Jersey minimum wage is rising to $14.13 an hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2023. It is rising $1.13 an hour from the current rate of $13 an hour. Tipped workers’ cash wage will increase to $5.26/hour, with employers able to claim an $8.87 tip credit, an increase in the maximum allowable tip credit of $1. If the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.
A New Jersey Airport is Among the USA’s Worst for Cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it comes to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
N.J. public workers, towns push big changes to avert massive health insurance rate hikes
After months of lobbying Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, local government leaders and labor unions in New Jersey are now turning to the state Legislature for relief from double-digit rate hikes on state health benefit plans. Premiums for local government workers are set to increase by 20% January 1 after...
Gov. Murphy forms task force to address New Jersey’s teacher shortage problem
Districts all over the state have been dealing with this issue over the last few years.
NJ’s Next Storm System Looks Like Another Mess of Rain and Snow
Sunday's sloppy, soggy, somewhat snowy storm system pretty much played out as expected. Top snowfall totals were just over 3 inches, around Sussex County in North Jersey. Only sporadic snowflakes were reported south of Interstate 78, as rain significantly dampened spirits. That storm has departed ahead of schedule. And now...
This is why people are moving from New Jersey more than any other state
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we have been named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. Universal Van Lines...
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law
It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey
The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
