Are you a universal donor? NJ hospitals desperately in need of Type O

New Jersey hospitals are feeling the strain of a nationwide shortage of the universal blood type. Medical professionals are putting a call out for donations of Type O blood, as well as platelets, this holiday season. "The nation’s blood supply is still recovering from the pandemic and lockdown, compounded by...
Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
COVID-19 surges in NJ as hesitation over boosters remains

Interview: Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University. The cold weather is here and COVID-19 is surging in New Jersey, along with the flu and other respiratory diseases. But as cases, hospitalizations and deaths tied to the coronavirus climb, people remain slow to get the latest bivalent boosters, which are designed to guard against the now dominant strains of the virus.
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial

Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
How much New Jersey's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

NEW JERSEY - The New Jersey minimum wage is rising to $14.13 an hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2023. It is rising $1.13 an hour from the current rate of $13 an hour. Tipped workers’ cash wage will increase to $5.26/hour, with employers able to claim an $8.87 tip credit, an increase in the maximum allowable tip credit of $1. If the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law

It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey

The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
