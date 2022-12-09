ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

‘Walking Wonderland’ coming to the Wetumpka Sports Complex

The new birding trail between the Wetumpka Sports Complex and the farmers market will be getting into the festive spirit soon. The Wetumpka Parks and Recreation Department’s Tiffany Chandler brought an idea from her hometown of Opelika — a walking tour at Christmas. “We wanted a leisurely activity...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women are preparing to stand trial in a city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanor violations by feeding and trapping stray cats. Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts were arrested and taken to jail in the city of Wetumpka over the summer...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5

HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From family traditions to gifts and decorations, the holidays are a time of joy for most people, but for some it is a time of sadness. “It’s called the ‘holiday blues,’” said Justice White, clinical director at Carastar Health in Montgomery. “Some people have lost loved ones around this time, or lost them at any particular time, but during Christmas you really think about that mother, that son or someone that has died in the past.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hyundai plant donates toys, 111 bikes gathered by team members

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Team members at Hyundai’s Montgomery plant held their 18th annual toy and bicycle drive to make the holidays brighter for kids in the River Region. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama team members gathered the toys and bikes with 2022′s proceeds going to benefit the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign and the Montgomery Housing Authority.
MONTGOMERY, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home

Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $508,990

Positioned less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Jackson is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home. The exterior features architectural details such as metal roof accents, cedar accents, and exposed rafter tails. The living room features a fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen has a large island, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The open concept floor plan is completed with a large living room, dining room, and library nook. The master retreat includes two large walk in closets, tile shower, freestanding tub and dual vanities. Four additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open loft area can be found on the upper level. This floor plan features covered porches on the front and rear of the home. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy