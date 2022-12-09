Read full article on original website
joey
4d ago
Maryland makes it almost impossible to defend yourself we citizens have always been sitting ducks
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects in Custody After Crashing Stolen Vehicle
Two suspects us are in custody after an incident early Sunday morning in Silver Spring. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to Three Oaks Dr around 12:20am on Sunday morning. When police arrived, they observed a vehicle fleeing the scene. After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed and abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They’ve were taken into custody near Flower Ave in Takoma Park.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Theft of Electric Wheelchair in Bethesda; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police –2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating the theft of an electric wheelchair that occurred on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda. Detectives have released video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
wfmd.com
Suspect Arrested In Frederick On Weapons Charges
He was apprehended as he exited a underground water culvert. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon following a shots-fired incident in Frederick. Gervon William Norris, 29, of Gaithersburg is charged with weapons offenses. . Police say they were dispatched at around 2:16 PM to the area...
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Investigating First Degree Assault That Occurred at Lakeforest Mall on Saturday Night
Gaithersburg Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Lakeforest Mall at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. A suspect armed with a handgun was involved in some sort of confrontation at the mall, that was possibly related to shoplifting. The suspect fled and Gaithersburg Police is investigating the incident as a first-degree assault.
Teenager arrested after shooting inside Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Metro Transit Police investigators connected him to a shooting inside the Benning Road station during the Thursday morning rush hour. The suspect — who isn’t being identified because he’s a minor — is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and carrying a […]
mocoshow.com
Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents
Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County
WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
mocoshow.com
Police Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Burglaries
Per Takoma Park Police: Chief Antonio DeVaul from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrest of Jose Mazara, 27, of no fixed address, for 1st degree burglary, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and loaded handgun on a person. On September 29, 2022, Takoma Park Police detectives...
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify vehicle, driver involved in fatal Baltimore County crash
TOWON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on September 1, 2022 at W. Seminary Avenue and Roundtop Court in Timonium (21093). Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured pickup truck, trailer, and driver. The...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman
Update: Kaiti Brooke Jones has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman from Damascus. Kaiti Brooke Jones was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 10:02 a.m., in the area of Shelldrake Circle.
NBC Washington
Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick
A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
Maryland man accused of killing wife after requesting welfare check
WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife after requesting a welfare check at his home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a firearms charge.
arlnow.com
Gun store employee chases down thief in Clarendon
A man tried to steal a gun from an Arlington gun store last week but was chased down by a store manager as he tried to flee. The incident happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Nova Armory, which is now located at 2607 Wilson Blvd in Clarendon. “At approximately 6:37...
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
mocoshow.com
Collision with Rollover Blocks Part of Georgia Avenue Monday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision at Georgia Avenue and Hathaway Drive at approximately 7pm on Monday night in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision involves two vehicles. Non life-threatening injuries are being evaluated and some lanes...
