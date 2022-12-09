Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kezi.com
Roseburg warming center to open for the week
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With frigid temperatures in the forecast for Roseburg in the coming nights, city officials have announced that a warming shelter will be opened for those without shelter each night between December 12 and December 16. According to the National Weather Service, nightly lows in the Roseburg area...
kezi.com
Eugene church to give away free tents for homeless on Christmas
EUGENE, Ore.-- Alluvium Church is giving away free tents, sleeping bags and clothes for the homeless community on Christmas Day. Organizers at the church said the event comes off the success of their Thanksgiving food drive. "Christmas coincides with our free market, 1-3 every Sunday, here at Alluvium," said art...
kezi.com
New Eugene YMCA in the works
EUGENE, Ore. -- Six months after construction started, walls at the new YMCA location are going up for a facility that Y officials say will better serve the needs of the community. December marks six months since construction of the new YMCA at 24th Street and Hilyard Street started back...
kezi.com
Lyons woman brings community together with gingerbread house tradition
LYONS, Oregon — For 26 years, Jackie Kirkpatrick has opened her home to friends, family and neighbors to decorate gingerbread houses. What started in 1996 with one party and a couple of guests, has grown into five parties, 60 gingerbread houses and one reason to do it. “It's fun!”...
kezi.com
Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
kezi.com
An early Christmas gift for Eugene Springfield Fire: two new fire trucks!
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire recently received a pair of brand-new fire trucks with a bunch of modern features that officials say will make them excellent firefighting vehicles. Combined, the cost of the new trucks was more than $2 million. The fire department says the benefits of the trucks...
highway58herald.org
Vehicle hits young pedestrian during Parade of Lights event Saturday evening
By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — A child was struck Saturday evening in an apparent reckless driving incident in Oakridge. During a stop in the slow procession of City emergency vehicles and other persons who had joined the parade, witnesses saw a dark-colored van pull between the stopped parade vehicles and accelerated toward several children who were helping to distribute candy. All parade vehicles were flashing lights and playing music; obvious evidence of a parade.
Lebanon-Express
Mid-Willamette ER wait times are long. Really long.
Mid-Willamette valley emergency room wait times have skyrocketed under the pressure of a respiratory virus surge and staffing shortages. Gov. Kate Brown last week extended last month's state of emergency as respiratory illnesses continue to strain the state’s hospital systems. In the last 60 days, Good Samaritan hospitals have...
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
Lebanon-Express
Gallery: Veterans searching for missing soldier support walk through Lebanon
Police and fire escort and excited crowds greeted the U.S. Marine Corps veterans making a more than 3,600-mile hike from Boston to Newport. Coleman Kinzer, Ray Shinohara and Justin LeHew raised awareness and funds for recovering some of the bodies of nearly 82,000 U.S. combatants and military personnel who disappeared during wars on five continents starting in 1940.
wholecommunity.news
Local crime website adds missing person reports
Local entrepreneurs identify and fill a gap. Lane County Mugshots has launched the Missing Persons Project. [00:00:07] Kevin Prociw (Lane County Mugshots): About 10 years ago, we had a vision of a hyperlocal online newspaper. We actually did have students from the School of Journalism at the U of O that were doing internships with us and writing stories. And so we had sports people, we had this, we had that.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
Yahoo Sports
EWEB likely to partially decommission Leaburg hydropower project, remove dam
Partially decommissioning the Leaburg hydropower project, with the future option of fully shutting down the project and its canal along the McKenzie River, makes the most sense financially and environmentally, the Eugene Water & Electric Board staff has suggested. Utility staff last week recommended permanently discontinuing electricity generation, removing the...
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kezi.com
How the FDA's move to make Narcan available over-the-counter could impact Oregonians
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Food and Drug Administration is fast-tracking the process to make the opioid overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan available over-the-counter. Lane County Public Health substance abuse prevention coordinator Alexander LaVake believes the move could save lives. "We're really excited at the idea of this getting fast-tracked," said...
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
