Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
U.S. Government Will Pay to Move Native Tribes Whose Lands Are Threatened by Climate Change
Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
Tribes in the Colorado River Basin are fighting for their water. States wish they wouldn’t.
This story was published in partnership with High Country News. In early November, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by the Navajo Nation that could have far-reaching impacts on tribal water rights in the Colorado River Basin. In its suit, the Navajo Nation argues that the Department of Interior has a responsibility, grounded in treaty law, to protect future access to water from the Colorado River. Several states and water districts have filed petitions opposing the tribe, stating that the river is “already fully allocated.”
Feds Propose Relocation of Grizzly Bears to Washington State
On Thursday, November 10, the National Park Service (NPS) and the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced a plan that could ultimately restore grizzly bears to the North Cascade Mountains of Washington State—a vast stretch of wild terrain along the state’s northern border with Canada. If approved, the reintroduction efforts could include the capture and translocation of grizzly bears from either northwestern Montana or British Columbia into the North Cascades Ecosystem, the agencies wrote in a joint statement. Grizzlies are native to the area but were extirpated in the 19th century, according to NPS.
U. S. Awards Millions to Move Tribes Threatened by Climate Change
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will give three Native tribes $75 million to move away from coastal areas or rivers, one of the nation’s largest efforts to date to relocate communities that are facing an urgent threat from climate change.
Despite Biden’s promises, logging still threatens old forests and U.S. climate goals
On Earth Day 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect important but overlooked partners in the fight against climate change: mature and old-growth forests that sequester carbon, without charging a dime. It came as a major relief to advocates, after four years of conservation rollbacks and climate...
This Is the Poorest City in Alaska
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
The richest person in Missoula, Montana
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona
Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
KGW
Tribal and government leaders celebrate Klamath River dam removal
OREGON, USA — Leaders from tribal nations, along with representatives from state and federal government, celebrated the recent decision to remove four dams along the Klamath River at a press conference on Thursday. Joe James, chairman of the Yurok tribal council, said the day was momentous and one that...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in New Mexico
New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
a-z-animals.com
Which National Park has the Most Bears in the United States?
If you’re looking to see the most significant number of bears in one place in the United States, you don’t have to look any further than its national parks. With over 60 national parks spread throughout the US, each park is home to various wildlife and ecosystems, including many bears.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana Beautiful Video ...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Idaho
Much of Idaho is covered in lush green forests. In fact, 40% of the state is national forest. These forests provide natural recreational opportunities, as well as habitat for a variety of animals. Interspersed throughout the forests are wide open bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and clear streams that are amazing places for boating, swimming, and fishing. The fifth deepest lake in the US is in Idaho. You may or may not know that there is also a top-secret Naval Base in Idaho. Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Idaho!
New Jersey sailboat with 2 aboard goes missing after never reaching Florida destination
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two boaters who left New Jersey in a 30-foot sailboat over a week ago and never made it to their destination in Florida.
Nuclear fusion breakthrough holds promise of ‘near-limitless’ clean energy
The United States has announced a nuclear fusion breakthrough, a historic step towards the promise of “near-limitless” clean energy.“It will go down in the history books,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday in Washington DC alongside scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California.For around 70 years, thousands of scientists and engineers have attempted to replicate the energy process of atoms fusing together that powers the sun and other stars.It is an enormously complex - and expensive - process which is highly unstable due to the high temperatures and pressures involved. Now, for the first time,...
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild ‘relatives’
FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets disappeared from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation generations ago, wiped out by poisoning campaigns, disease and farm plows that turned open prairie where nomadic tribes once roamed into cropland and cattle pastures. Now with...
Environmental group asks the federal government to return jaguars to Arizona, New Mexico
The Center for Biological Diversity has petitioned the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce jaguars to the Southwestern United States to bolster populations of the largest cat in the Americas. The 107-page scientific petition seeks the reintroduction of jaguars to the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It also calls for the designation...
Merkley introduces legislation to ban hedge fund ownership of residential housing
As our nation continues to face a crisis of housing affordability, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley introduced the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, a piece of legislation aimed at ending Wall Street ownership of residential housing. While aspects of the housing crisis— including a supply shortage—will take years to remedy, others can be addressed immediately, including a ban on hedge funds and private equity firms owning and controlling large parts of the American housing market, and in turn dedicate revenue from this bill for down payment assistance to homebuyers. ...
Comments / 0